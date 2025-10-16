‘Our residents are living in bed and breakfast despite hundreds of empty homes’

The number of empty properties in Conwy could fill a town the size of Llanrwst, concerned councillors warned.

The county council’s cabinet voted yesterday (Tuesday) to continue charging council tax premiums on second homes and long-term empty properties in the hope of boosting housing availability in the county.

It is anticipated that the premiums will generate an additional net income of £5.519m in 2025/26 for the cash-strapped council.

At the Coed Pella meeting, cabinet member for finance and strategic planning Cllr Chris Cater presented the report, proposing councillors backed continuing the premiums.

Complexity

Llanrwst’s Plaid Cymry councillor Aaron Wynne seconded his proposal.

“I agree with the recommendations that have come through the task force,” said Cllr Wynne.

“The housing crisis is complex. It affects every part of the county, well every part of Wales, really. But government haven’t given as many tools to try and deal with this crisis. But raising the premium is one tool that we can use, and I do think that we should use it.”

He added: “Cllr Chris Hughes said in FROSC (finance scrutiny committee) last week that we are in a situation, a very odd situation, where visitors to the county are staying in second homes and our own neighbours are staying in hotels when waiting for social housing, which is a very serious situation indeed.

And the empty homes team in the county have told us we have a town the size of Llanrwst worth of empty houses in the county, which gives you an example of the situation, so I’m happy to second Cllr Chris’ (Cater) proposal.”

Cllr Mike Priestley added: “I’m happy with these recommendations and will be supporting them.

“Cllr Aaron (Wynne) makes a fair point there of what Cllr Chris (Hughes) said in finance, where we have local people in bed and breakfast and yet we’ve got these second home empty properties.”

According to the report, Conwy has a total of 58,454 properties and 1,572 homes that either fall into the category of second homes or holiday homes.

Conwy has 901 properties that are “unoccupied and substantially unfurnished” that have been empty beyond the sixth-month premium exemption period.

Vote

The cabinet voted in favour of:

• Retaining the current 150% Council Tax Premium for second homes for financial years 2026/27 and 2027/28.

• Retaining the current 200% Council Tax Premium for long-term empty homes for financial years 2026/27 and 2027/28.

• Retaining the current 300% Council Tax Premium for long term empty homes that have been empty for five years or more for financial years 2026/27 and 2027/28.

• To continue to not apply a discount in respect of second homes and holiday homes and long term unoccupied and unfurnished properties in the prescribed Classes A, B, and C for the financial year 2026/27.

The debate will now go to full council later this month.