Ousted Conservative former Cabinet ministers take seats in unelected Lords

Two Tory former Cabinet ministers ousted by voters at the last election have returned to Westminster to take up their seats in the House of Lords.

Victoria Prentis KC, who previously served as attorney general, and Simon Hart, who held the posts of Welsh secretary and chief whip in the Conservative government, were handed peerages in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list.

Ms Prentis lost the Oxfordshire seat of Banbury, which had been held by the Tories since the First World War, to Labour in last year’s rout at the polls.

Caerfyrddin

Mr Hart was pushed into third place in the Welsh constituency of Caerfyrddin, with Plaid Cymru coming first.

Baroness Prentis of Banbury wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the unelected chamber, where she swore allegiance to the King.

She was supported by Tory former prime minister Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton and independent crossbencher Lord Burnett of Maldon, who previously served as Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales.

Also donning the scarlet robes, Lord Hart of Tenby was supported by fellow Tory peers Lord Brady of Altrincham and Lord Hunt of Wirral.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

