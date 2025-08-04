Ousted Reform MP sparks backlash over abolish ‘Welsh Assembly’ post

Emily Price

Comments from a controversial ousted Reform MP calling for the abolition of the Senedd have sparked a backlash online.

In a post published to X on Saturday (August 2), Great Yarmouth MP, Rupert Lowe, wrote: “Scrapping the entire Welsh Assembly would be a positive move for Britain.

“More politicians, more laws, more waste, more talk, more state.

“We don’t need any of it.

“It doesn’t serve Wales, England or Britain.

“Abolish it.”

The post by Lowe – who has 408,000 followers on X – racked up over half a million views and thousands of re-posts.

‘Cowardice’

Social media users hit out at Lowe with several pointing out that Wales’ parliament stopped being called the Welsh Assembly in 2020 when it was officially renamed Senedd Cymru.

It’s not the first time the former Southampton Football Club chairman has made calls for Wales’ Parliament to be axed.

Earlier this year, Lowe accused Farage of “cowardice” because he wouldn’t commit to abolishing Wales’ Parliament.

During questions to the media after a press conference in Port Talbot in June, Farage was quizzed on whether he would allow Reform candidates looking to get a seat in the Senedd to hold anti-devolution views.

The Clacton MP replied: “No no no no. I mean that ship has completely sailed.

“There is no room for this. We are seeing devolution across much of England now as well.

“It’s time that everybody here in Wales accept it.

“This has happened – this clock is not going to be turned back, it’s about how we do it better.”

Farage’s comments later went viral on X, where Lowe commented: “More cowardice. We should abolish the Welsh Assembly.”

‘Nonsense’

We contacted Rupert Lowe and asked him a series of questions:

*Why do you refer to the Senedd as the Welsh Assembly when it is no longer known as that?

*Why as a Great Yarmouth MP are you so concerned about democracy in Wales which was supported by voters at a referendum?

*Why have you only singled out Wales’ parliament for criticism and not Holyrood or Stormont?

Rupert Lowe responded saying: “I would abolish these nonsense assemblies in both Wales and Scotland, as I have stated publicly before.

“It’s a waste of time, money and energy – and a large percentage of Welsh voters agree with me.

“The assembly is a self-important pantomime. Wales needs fewer politicians, not more.

“Cut tax, slash regulation and leave Welsh people alone.

“That’s what they want. Not even more petty little bureaucrats – Drakeford very much in mind.

“Yes, I am the MP for Great Yarmouth. So what? I am allowed to comment, just as I’m sure you comment on what’s happening in London.

“If it were up to me, I’d abolish the Welsh Assembly tomorrow – that would be celebrated by vast swathes of the Welsh population.”

Lowe was elected as a Reform MP at the general election last year but was suspended from the party in March amid claims he had made verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service said no criminal charges would be brought against the MP in relation to alleged threats towards Yusuf.

Lowe suggested Farage had a tendency to row with colleagues he felt threatened his position.

The Great Yarmouth MP vehemently denied allegations he had bullied staff and has since announced he will sue Farage, Yusuf and chief whip Lee Anderson for defamation.

Concerns have been raised that Lowe’s views on Welsh devolution are the same as the views of the party he was expelled from.

But Reform UK told Nation.Cymru this is not the case.

A spokesperson for Reform said abolishing the Senedd is “not our stance” and “never has been”.

‘Playground’

Labour MS Alun Davies blasted Reform saying Welsh democracy is not “the playground of the rich English establishment”.

He said: “The right wing hate our democracy. And they have always wanted to subjugate Wales to their own political agenda and interests.

“They hate opposition and like all bullies they hate people who challenge them.

“Welsh democracy is our democracy.

“It’s not the playground of the rich English establishment which Reform represents.

“And the power of our democracy is that we will take on their vested interests and defeat them. As we’ve done in the past.”

