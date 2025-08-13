Outdoor activity centre for schools could become holiday camp

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

Plans to turn an outdoor activity centre for schools into an all-year-round holiday camp have been lodged with Bannau Brycheiniog planners.

UK Green Parks Brecon limited has submitted a change of use planning application for land and buildings used for overnight accommodation for school children using the facilities at the outdoor activity centre at Royal Oak Camp in Llangorse.

The camp is around 100 metres north of the Llangorse lake.

The company wants to be allowed to use land and buildings for overnight holiday accommodation for everyone and not just school children.

It also wants to convert three of the existing buildings into holiday cottages, reconfigure the car park and make improvements to an existing on-site restaurant.

Administration

The activity centre fell into administration and then ceased to operate during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Planning agent Charly Stringer of Avison Young limited explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Miss Stringer said: “This application relates to a parcel of land within the grounds of the existing Royal Oak Adventure Centre in Llangorse.

“The wider adventure centre area covers an area of 1.65 hectares and currently provides space for a number of activities to take place including: horse riding; outdoor activity days; corporate training and team building; school trips and holiday accommodation.

“This application site is an existing tourist and leisure facility.”

Miss Stringer believes that this is a “strong starting point” for any application which is looking to improve the site.

Planning permission

In 2014 planning permission was granted for 10 cabins and 27 timber log pods for overnight accommodation to be used by school children who were visiting and using the facilities at the outdoor activity centre,

Miss Stringer continued: “This initial permission has been subsequently amended through a number of applications.”

By now the planning permission allows the site to be used for 15 pods, are made up of a mixture of “Snowdon” dome and “Embla” pods, which are allowed to be used from April 1 to October 31, by visiting school children.

Miss Stringer said: “The application seeks to increase the seasonal use of the application by five months to engage the winter months from November to March whilst removing the restriction on the use of the accommodation by exclusively school children to be available for all members of the public.

The 15 pods each have two beds each while the three cottages have a total 14 beds.

This would give a potential total capacity of 44 people staying per night for the holiday camp.

The document points out that under the original planning permission from 2014, the site could cater for school groups of up to 129 people.

Miss Stringer stressed: “The scheme would see the sites revitalisation into a higher yield and economically productive use as overnight holiday accommodation whereby visitors would spend in the local economy ensuring the sites makes a valuable contribution.”

A decision on the application is expected soon.

