Outer Hebrides craftsman makes final bid for Royal Welsh Show prize

A stickmaker from the Outer Hebrides is preparing to compete at the Royal Welsh Show for what he believes will be the final time after almost half a century perfecting his craft.

David Broadbent, from the Isle of Harris, plans to make the 600-mile journey to Llanelwedd later this month as he enters what he expects to be his last season on the agricultural show circuit.

Now 74 and facing deteriorating health, he has decided this year’s Royal Welsh Show, Royal Highland Show and Great Yorkshire Show will likely mark the end of his competitive career.

Originally from Halifax in West Yorkshire, David moved to the Isle of Harris in 1972 while working as a carpenter. After meeting his wife there and spending several years on the mainland, the couple returned to the family croft where she was born.

His passion for stickmaking began almost by chance in 1976 after buying a handcrafted walking stick from a local crofter for £5. Inspired by its decorative handle, he decided to make one himself.

Nearly 50 years later, “The Harris Stickmaker” has become one of the UK’s best-known craftsmen, winning numerous titles at agricultural shows across Britain.

His work has also brought him into contact with members of the Royal Family. During celebrations marking the centenary of the Harris Tweed Orb trademark, he presented handcrafted walking sticks to the then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, now King Charles III and Queen Camilla. He has also met the Princess Royal through the International Sheep Dog Trials.

David’s distinctive sticks are made from ram’s horn, Highland cow horn and buffalo horn, combined with native woods including hazel, blackthorn and cherry, with each one crafted and finished by hand.

For years he believed competing at the Royal Welsh Show was unrealistic because of the distance from the Hebrides.

That changed when his granddaughter became engaged to a hill farmer near Oswestry, giving him a base from which to travel to Mid Wales. He finally realised his ambition by competing at the Royal Welsh for the first time in 2023.

Alongside competing, David has been teaching the traditional craft to young people on the Isle of Harris and to his granddaughter in the hope of passing on the skills to another generation.

He has also donated many of his handcrafted sticks to charity auctions supporting Prostate Cancer UK and the British Heart Foundation.

Among the classes he will enter this year is the Royal Welsh Show’s “Lady’s and Gentleman’s” class, which requires competitors to produce a matching pair of intricately crafted sticks. His latest entry has been made from Shetland sheep horns decorated in black and gold.

Passion

Reflecting on his career, David said: “Stick making is not an easy craft to take on, and the judging can be extra critical, however it’s a true passion of mine which I find incredibly satisfying.

“I’ve been making sticks for nearly 50 years and I’ve met wonderful people through the craft. I want to go out with a bang and if I could finish by winning at the Royal Welsh, that would be something very special.”

The stickmaking competition is judged on the opening day of the Royal Welsh Show, which takes place from 20 to 23 July at Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells.

Full event details and ticket information are available on the RWAS website.