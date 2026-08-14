Outrage as football club blocks popular city footpath

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

Residents of a Cardiff suburb are outraged that a path they’ve used for years has been blocked off by a local football club.

A popular walking route through Lydstep Park in Gabalfa has been closed off by Cardiff Draconians F.C.

Adele Herbert told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “A popular seating area and footpath at Lydstep Park in Gabalfa has been closed without any clear public explanation, leaving residents distressed, frustrated, and increasingly worried about what is happening to one of the area’s few accessible green spaces.

“As a designated public open space, Lydstep Park has long been a daily refuge for families, dog walkers, older residents, and children.

“Many describe feeling ‘cut off’ and ‘pushed out’ of a park that has been central to their wellbeing, routine, and sense of community for decades.“

She continued that some residents were unhappy with the expansion of the club ground, in particular the fencing around the park, two of the three stands, dug outs and storage containers, the latter of which she claims was done without planning permission.

Adele said: “There is growing anger that while the park is now inaccessible to the majority of residents, the football club continues to control the enclosed pitch area for a minority of users.”

She also had issues with the consultation carried out by the club.

Regarding the path closure, Cardiff Draconians told the LDRS: “This location was identified as a particular concern within Gabalfa during police and community consultations, with residents reporting that they felt intimidated when using certain parts of the area.

“The fenced section is adjacent to a school perimeter fence, and we have observed significant anti-social behaviour there, including the sale and use of illegal drugs.”

Regarding the accusation that multiple structures on site were put up without planning permission, the club said there was a “misunderstanding” during the planning process last year as the stands are not considered permanent structures and that a retrospective application will be submitted.

Planning officers have advised the club that there will be no issues with the process.

The club also said during their consultation more than 450 residents had expressed support for their project..

A Cardiff Council spokesperson told the LDRS: “Earlier this summer, following the publication of public notices, a 30 year lease was agreed with Cardiff Draconians.

“The lease saw the club take on responsibility for the management and maintenance of facilities and green space in part of Lydstep Park where they play. The aim of the lease was to help the club secure additional funding to improve their facilities.”

“The council is aware of concerns around the improvement works being carried out on site and is investigating, in its role as the local planning authority.”

“The path which runs alongside the football pitch is in an area of the park that has been leased to the club. It is not a public right of way and following discussions with South Wales Police and council officers it has been closed by the club to help tackle anti-social behaviour in the area.

“Alternative paths through the park are available nearby.”

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