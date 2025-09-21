Outrage over decision to postpone violence against women training due to by-election

Martin Shipton

Councillors have expressed outrage at a decision to cancel a training session about violence against women because of the forthcoming Caerphilly Senedd by-election.

Members of Caerphilly County Borough Council were due to attend the session on September 29. They received an email from a council officer which said: “Welsh Government has designated Elected Members as leaders in the commitment to safer communities, this commitment includes the opportunity to undertake training on Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence.

“As part of the Member Support and Development Programme we are now able to offer you this important training session, facilitated by the Regional VAWDASV Co-ordinator, at 5pm on Monday Septembe 29 2025. Please note that this session will be on Teams Only.

“Why it matters:

* Informed Leadership: Gain a deeper understanding of VAWDASV to support effective, empathetic decision-making.

* Supportive Culture: Promote a workplace that recognizes and responds to the needs of those affected.

* Legal Compliance: Meet statutory obligations under the VAWDASV (Wales) Act 2015.

* Strategic Impact: Lead the development and implementation of effective policies and services.

* Collaborative Action: Strengthen your role in multi-agency efforts to tackle VAWDASV.

“By completing Group 6 training, Elected Members demonstrate leadership, compliance, and a commitment to safer communities.”

‘Outrageous’

But councillors have now received a further email telling them: “[Due] to the pre-election period we are postponing this training session and a new date will be provided shortly.”

Plaid Cymru Charlotte Bishop responded with an email headlined: “Outrageous objection: lives are not a political sideshow.

She stated: “I am utterly appalled and enraged that any initiative related to Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse, and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) has been cancelled due to a Senedd by-election—a political event that has absolutely nothing to do with this life-saving work.

“Let’s be clear: this is not a council matter. This is not a partisan event. This is not a campaign rally or a political stunt. This is about protecting women, children, and survivors of violence from real, immediate harm. And it was cancelled. Why? To tiptoe around a by-election? What kind of message does that send?

“Here’s the truth: delaying or cancelling action on domestic abuse and sexual violence puts lives at risk. It silences survivors. It abandons professionals who need training. It tells victims, “Your safety can wait.” Well, it can’t. Not for a week. Not for a day. Not for a single moment.

“No political party currently representing Caerphilly would object to this training. In fact, every party in the Senedd claims to support tackling VAWDASV. So where is the leadership? Where is the moral courage?

“This isn’t politics. This is a humanitarian obligation. And cancelling such work—especially for no good reason—is not only negligent, it is shameful.

“I now seek immediate answers, and more importantly, Immediate reinstatement of any and all VAWDASV-related initiatives that were paused due to this by-election. Lives are on the line.”

‘Political’

Labour councillor Marina Chacon-Dawson wrote: “I just sent an email … asking why this is relevant to pre-election process. It is not political we all care about this equally.”

Independent councillor Janine Reed stated: “My goodness, what has informative training around Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence to do with a by-election in Caerphilly ?

“This training could help save lives and is being postponed until after an election !! Is this [postponement] really necessary?”

Plaid councillor Teresa Parry supported Cllr Reed’s comments, writing: “I have to agree with you.”

Nation.Cymru reported last week how Caerphilly council’s chief executive Ed Edmunds had made the surprising decision to suspend all meetings of the authority and its committees held in public until after the by-election on October 23. In a message to all councillors, he wrote: “The Caerphilly By-Election will take place on Thursday 23 October 2025.

“The period from Thursday 18 September to the close of poll on Thursday 23 October is referred to as the ‘Pre-Election Period’.

“This means there are a range of restrictions and other considerations that we must observe during this period.”

Legal obligation

However, there was no legal obligation to cancel the meetings and Cllr Nigel Dix, leader of the council’s Independent group, criticised the decision, saying: “I am very concerned about this. The council has business to discuss and it seems very odd to put democracy on hold like this.

“I’ve been a councillor for 20 years and I have never heard of anything like this before.”

A spokesperson for the Senedd confirmed that its plenary and committee meetings would continue to be held as normal in the period leading up to the by-election, which is taking place following the sudden death of Labour MS Hefin David in August.