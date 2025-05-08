Outrage over Reform ‘rape gangs’ smear

Martin Shipton

A civil servant who got into a row with Reform UK on Facebook was outraged when he found himself unjustly smeared by a Reform Facebook account, accused of complicity with rape gangs.

Reform UK Llanelli posted a public comment addressed to Jon Hancock, stating: “If I recollect some of your previous comments on the rape gangs, you were very complicit and quite happy for the victims to be ignored and the perpetrators to slip through the net. Why’s that?”

In fact Mr Hancock, who lives in the Llanelli constituency, had never posted any messages that could reasonably be interpreted in that way.

He responded to the Reform post, stating: “I’d very quickly retract that comment and apologise right now unless you want legal issues. Here we have a local Reform group accusing me, with no proof, of being complicit in rape gangs.”

Appalled

Mr Hancock told Nation.Cymru that he was not a member of any political party, and that he was appalled at being subjected to such a smear, which had no foundation whatsoever.

In January 2025 he had an earlier exchange with Reform UK after the right wing party posted a message on Facebook stating: “If Labour do not hold a full public inquiry into the rape gangs scandal then Reform UK will. We will appoint independent ex-judges and experts. We will uncover the truth and fight for justice.”

Mr Hancock responded: “Can you show me where it was in Reform’s recent manifesto?”

In a further Facebook post, Reform UK Llanelli then stated: “Not on the specific inquiry, however only Reform will fully stand up for the victims and this country on this matter. I’m sure many of the other parties and their supporters are happy to support the rape gangs and not hold a proper inquiry.”

At this point Mr Hancock directly addressed Reform’s 2024 general election candidate in Llanelli Gareth Beer, who came within just over 1,500 votes of defeating sitting Labour MP Dame Nia Griffith, the best performance by his party in Wales. Mr Hancock wrote: “So there wasn’t any reference to an inquiry or reference to implementing the recommendations in the Jay report on CS [child sexual] exploitation. Same as all the other parties then. You may be taking your talking points from Musk but to claim other parties support rape gangs is disgusting behaviour from a prospective candidate.”

Reform UK Llanelli – not Mr Beer personally – responded, stating: “You seem to support not to have an independent proper inquiry to uncover the truth. Why?”

‘Bandwagon’

Mr Hancock stated: This is nothing more than jumping on a bandwagon trying to make political capital out of horrendous crimes. This attitude and behaviour does not have victims of child sexual exploitation as its main priority. I bet you have never once commented on the previous report or called for an inquiry this week and Musk’s disgraceful behaviour.”

Reform UK Llanelli responded: “I am absolutely appalled by what I have learned about the grooming gangs. I may not have commented in the past because I was not aware of its extent, like many other people currently. You are more concerned about other people jumping on the bandwagon than about the horrendous scandal. I’m just wondering why, just like all the others who feel a proper independent inquiry should take place. At least then we can find out the truth. Why do you seem to be so against that with your comments and tangents?”

Again addressing Gareth Beer personally, Mr Hancock stated: “The funny thing is, the likes of Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips etc have done infinitely more to protect children and women from rapists and abusers than anyone in Reform. People who didn’t bother even making a comment on it until daddy Musk started throwing out (erroneous) claims and accusations.”

Reform UK Llanelli responded: “You sound like someone who does not support having a proper independent inquiry. Reform has only five MPs in Parliament for six months, yet they are already rattling Labour. Why is that? What are you and your supporters hiding???? This is what a lot of us are asking.”

‘Aggression’

A Llanelli Labour Party source said: “We have been made aware of a disgusting written attack on an individual which is totally without foundation by Reform Llanelli.

“Such vile written aggression is totally out of keeping for any party vying for a position of public trust at any level.

“We totally condemn such allegations, and call for Reform to publicly retract their statement on social media and apologise to the individual concerned.

“Labour in contrast has a serious and decent contender for the county council vacancy currently being contested who lives in the ward and has a track record of delivering improvements for residents.”

A spokesperson for Reform UK said “Reform UK was not aware of the comments in question. Social media accounts at the constituency or local level are often managed by volunteers. It is our understanding that the comments have now been removed.”

