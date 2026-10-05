‘Outstanding’ community praised for supporting fire victims

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

A community’s “outstanding” response to help residents who lost their homes in a fire has won praise from councillors.

Several bungalows on Hazelwood Road, Pantside, Newbridge were devastated in the blaze on Wednesday12 August, and more homes nearby were evacuated during the emergency services response.

At a Caerphilly Council meeting, its leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard thanked members of the Pantside community for “their amazing efforts in supporting families impacted”.

He noted the community had launched several appeals “allowing local people to donate money or items to help support the families involved”.

Cllr Gary Johnston, who represents the Newbridge ward, agreed the community had been “outstanding” both in its initial reaction to the fire and their efforts to “keep that community group going”.

“They’re not going to stop collecting for the victims of the fire,” he said. “It has also brought the community quite a bit closer – and I know the leader has been up there and I thank him for that, but I’m sure he will give support now – that anything that we can help the group with to continue, then I’m sure the council will support that.”

Cllr Pritchard said one of the households impacted by the fire was continuing to receive housing support, and all who lost their homes in August had been given initial assistance, including trauma and wellbeing services.

He said that support was “ongoing” and “we recognise and appreciate that needs and access to support can change as they recover from the impact”.

Council structural engineers have assessed the damage to six properties most affected by the fire, he added.

“The council would like to thank the emergency services for this swift response to such a significant fire and, thankfully, no lives were lost as a result,” said Cllr Pritchard.

“The day after the fire, I took a call from Baroness Debbie Wilcox, the South Wales Fire and Rescue commissioner.

“She thanked the council for their efforts and likewise I thank the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service for all their efforts.

“I thank the local ward members and all those elected members who were in touch, and anybody else associated with supporting any residents across the county borough impacted by the fires.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.