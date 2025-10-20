Over 1.5 million ‘pay as you go’ rail journeys in Wales
Over 1.5 million pay as you go rail journeys have now been made on Transport for Wales (TfW) routes in south Wales.
The tap on, tap off technology was launched in November 2024 and has become Transport for Wales’ fastest selling rail product.
TfW became the first train operator outside of London and the South East of England to introduce this payment system and is leading the way in the UK rail industry.
The pay as you go system is currently available across 95 stations as part of the South Wales Metro project, ensuring customers receive the maximum discount for their journeys.
TfW is investing £800 million in brand-new trains across the Wales and Borders rail network and Pay As You Go ticketing will be expanded to Network North Wales next year.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “It’s fantastic news that so many people have been benefiting from quick, simple and cost-effective fares through TfW’s pay as you go service.”
He continued: “Those journeys were made possible as a result of our £800m investment, which makes it easier for people to use public transport and experience new trains.
“With the introduction of PAYG across North Wales coming soon, I’m pleased even more people will be able to benefit from flexible and affordable travel across Wales.”
Alexia Course, Chief Commercial Officer at TfW added: “With over 1.5 million journeys been made, Pay As You Go is our fastest growing rail product and we’re really excited to be expanding in to Network North Wales next year.
“At TfW our focus has always been to improve the customer experience, and tap on, tap off ticketing and brand-new trains is having a positive impact on our customers and revenue.
The new transport system is something the Sennedd have got right. The tap in tap out system is brilliant and the standard of the new rolling stock puts some of the private companies to shame. Its actually affordable to travel in Wales now.
TfW also beats Department of Transport operated trains such as Northern Trains – train station waiting rooms are filthy and they do not respond to complaints; trains have limited information about connecting services, limited free wifi available and key routes such as Crewe to Manchester Airport are only hourly and stop 1900 – so lots of extra car journeys
TfW has done so much in a few years and I’m sure will be the UK’s best operator by 2030.
Customer experience is far more than type of train and payment method. I would prefer to travel Crewe to Swansea by train than by car. TfW offers decent trains, but no seat reservations or buffet (trolley service is not regular). So I do not always want to risk having to sit on the floor for some of the journey and so drive most times I visit my father. If TfW was an airline, they would do a deal with Tata Play to provide in train wifi / tv channels / seat reservations, give Tata Play 5% of revenue for 5… Read more »