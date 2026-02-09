Over 100,000 apprenticeships delivered in Wales

The Welsh Government has announced more than 100,000 apprenticeships have been created this Senedd term.

Wales has reached a milestone with the Welsh Government achieving its target of having delivered 100,000 apprenticeships in the last four years.

The milestone was announced by First Minister Eluned Morgan, to mark National Apprenticeship Week, which starts today.

Since 2021, more than 100,000 people have pursued high quality apprenticeships, giving them practical work skills and recognised qualifications.

It has also helped businesses recruit, train, and retain staff across sectors including construction, energy and the creative industries.

Opportunities range from foundation to degree level, creating clear progression routes for apprentices and supporting businesses to strengthen their workforce.

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “Creating more jobs, especially skilled jobs, has been one of my top priorities as First Minister. Apprenticeships don’t just benefit people starting their careers, they develop a skilled workforce which will benefit our economy for years to come, especially where there is a proven demand for skilled workers.

“Creating more than 100,000 apprenticeships is a fantastic achievement. This is more than just numbers – it means thousands of people, especially young people, have gained valuable skills, confidence and a clear route into work.”

The Welsh Government has invested more than half a billion pounds into apprenticeships in Wales this Senedd term.

Cabinet members across the Welsh Government are visiting apprentices and employers throughout Apprenticeships Week Wales to celebrate the milestone and highlight opportunities available.

Minister for Skills Jack Sargeant said: “Apprenticeships are central to delivering a stronger, fairer and greener Welsh economy. As a former apprentice myself, I know first-hand how transformative this pathway can be. They strengthen our workforce and give people the power to build their futures. This is a remarkable achievement for Wales.

“I want to thank Medr, our partners, colleges, universities, providers and employers who made this possible. We will continue building on this success to ensure apprenticeships remain a powerful driver of growth in Wales.”

‘Life-changing’

On a visit to Real SFX – a special effects company in Cardiff – the First Minister met Will Houghman, who began his career as a Sgil Cymru apprentice in 2019 and is now a permanent member of staff, mentoring new apprentices and winning multiple awards for his work.

SFX Technician, Will Houghman said: “My apprenticeship journey with Real SFX through Sgil Cymru has been life-changing.

“The support, trust and opportunities I was given allowed me to build a career I’m proud of. I’ve gone from learning the ropes to winning awards and now mentoring apprentices and junior members of the team, which feels incredibly full circle.

“Sgil Cymru and Real SFX didn’t just give me a start – they helped me believe in what I could achieve. This is a career I’m passionate about, and one I’m excited to continue building.”

Real SFX works closely with Sgil Cymru and has supported 15 apprentices since opening in Cardiff in 2009.

They deliver hands hands-on training across their regional hubs in Wales and the UK and apprentices are embedded within Real SFX’s specialist teams, contributing to a broad range of high-end screen productions.