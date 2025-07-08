Over 120,000 music fans rock Cardiff by train for Oasis

Transport for Wales (TfW) trains successfully transported over 120,000 music fans safely into and out of Cardiff for the recent Oasis concert.

The long-awaited Oasis concert saw a number of fans choosing sustainable rail travel, demonstrating the efficiency and reliability of TfW’s enhanced services.

This success is just one part of what’s been a truly vibrant summer of events, including Chris Brown and Lana Del Rey concerts at the Principality stadium and high numbers brought into the city for the first year of Blackweir Live.

“Exceptionally busy”

Marie Daly, Chief Operating Officer at Transport for Wales said: ” This summer has been exceptionally busy and we’re thrilled to have played such a key role in making the Oasis concert an unforgettable experience for thousands of fans.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure smooth journeys, and we want to say a big diolch to all our passengers for their patience, understanding, and for choosing to travel by train.”

TfW has implemented robust event travel plans, including additional and strengthened services and dedicated queuing systems, to manage the increase in passenger numbers.

Focus shift

The focus now shifts to an exciting lineup of concerts, including performances by Stereophonics, Kendrick Lamar and Catfish and the Bottlemen at the stadium, with Stevie Wonder at Blackweir.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Transport for Wales website and app for the latest travel information and to check the times for their last service home.

