Over 1,300 back calls for new River Severn crossing after bridge closures

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

A petition calling for a new crossing of the River Severn at a village near Welshpool has received just over 1,300 signatures.

Over the May day bank holiday weekend representatives of Llandrinio and the surrounding communities presented the petition to local Powys councillor Lucy Roberts (Conservative – Llandrinio).

Cllr Roberts will take the petition down to county hall in Llandrindod Wells and formally present it to either the council chairman Cllr William Powell (Liberal Democrat – Talgarth) or to the cabinet member responsible for roads and bridges, (Liberal Democrat – Llangattock and Llangynidr) Cllr Jackie Charlton.

The petition was created by village resident and former Powys council deputy leader Graham Brown in October last year.

It followed an incident which saw the bridge damaged and B4393 road which it carries closed for a couple of weeks.

This followed the destruction of part of the bridge on Monday, October 27 or early Tuesday morning, October 28.

Part of the parapet was struck by a vehicle and plunged into the River Severn which flows below the Grade I (one) listed bridge, which was built between 1769 and 1775.

Last month the road was again closed for a period overnight to allow Powys council to recover the stone from the river.

Mr Brown said: “This historic bridge is a vital artery on a major route for businesses and daily commuters heading to towns such as Shrewsbury.

“It also serves as an essential part of the school bus route for pupils attending Welshpool and Llanfyllin High Schools, additionally, many junior school pupils rely on this bridge to access their schools.”

Mr Brown explained that in recent years the bridge has suffered: “significant damage on multiple occasions.”

This has led to prolonged road closures.

Mr Brown continued: “These disruptions have caused considerable inconvenience to the local community, hindering businesses and posing challenges for families reliant on school transport.

“We urgently ask Powys council and the Welsh Government to allocate funding for the construction of a second bridge over the River Severn at Llandrinio.

“A new bridge would ensure a reliable transport route that accommodates the contemporary traffic demands of our community, preserves the historical integrity of the existing bridge, and most importantly, safeguards the everyday lives of countless residents.

“A second bridge would not only alleviate the traffic pressure on the current structure but also stimulate economic activities by providing a dependable route for commercial transport.

“It is vital for the continued prosperity and daily functioning of our community.”

The petition was supported by 1,123 people on-line with a further 250 having signed paper copies of it.

Mr Brown added that a working group had been set up the three local community councils that cover the area, Bausley with Criggion, Llandrinio with Arddleen and Llandysilio to survey the impact of the bridge closure on the area as part of preparing a business case for a new bridge.