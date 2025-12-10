Over 150,000 Welsh people sign petition calling for digital ID plans to be axed

Emily Price

The UK Government has been accused of “turning a blind eye” to what Welsh people want, after over 100,000 people across Wales signed a petition to stop controversial digital ID plans.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced proposals for the national scheme in September.

Once rolled out, the policy will make is mandatory for users to store verified credentials – like name, date of birth, photo and residency status – in a digital wallet on their smartphone, similar to a contactless payment app.

Users can then verify their identity using their digital ID – it will also be required as part of right to work checks in a bid to stop those with no right to be in the country from finding work.

The UK Government hopes to roll out digital IDs before the next general election in 2029.

A parliamentary petition was launched calling for the plans to be axed amid concerns it would be a “step towards mass surveillance and digital control”.

Questions have also been raised about the high cost of the policy which is predicted to be over £1.8 billion.

The petition was signed by almost three million British people – over 154,000 of which lived in Wales.

It forced MPs to debate the matter in the House of Commons on Monday (December 8) in a rowdy discussion that saw a member of the public removed from Parliament after shouting “we will not comply!”

Petition debates don’t end with a vote to implement the request of a petition – instead, the aim is to give MPs an opportunity to discuss the issues and get a response from the UK Government.

The UK Government had already responded to the petition in October, saying it would launch a public consultation and “work closely” with employers, trade unions, civil society groups and other stakeholders, to co-design the scheme and “ensure it is as secure and inclusive as possible”.

‘Ignored’

The Welsh Liberal Democrats say the UK Government is ignoring the views of Welsh people.

MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick, called on UK ministers to listen to his constituents – 4,587 of which signed the online petition.

During the debate, Chadwick invoked the spirit of Harry Willcock, a British Liberal Party activist who was the last person in the UK to be prosecuted for refusing to produce an identity card in the 1950s.

The Lib Dem also raised concerns about what the policy might mean for digitally excluded people – such as pensioners and those in low income households.

Chadwick argued that digital IDs will not tackle illegal immigration and further warned that so much personal data located in one place would be a “gold mine” for hackers.

Concerns

He said: “The fact that so many in Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe have signed this petition shows how people in my constituency have overwhelming and legitimate concerns about mandatory digital IDs, yet the Government is turning a blind eye to them.

“With a price tag already at £1.8 billion and likely to rise given the history of major IT projects, it is astonishing that Ministers consider this a sensible priority.

“It is also clear that the scheme simply won’t deliver. If an identity number alone could solve complex issues like illegal immigration, our National Insurance system would have done so long ago.

“Instead, this proposal threatens to divert money and attention from the services people actually rely on: policing, the NHS, local councils and border security.

“The Government must recognise this scheme for what it is: an expensive distraction with little real benefit. It should be scrapped immediately, and the funding redirected to the real priorities of the people we represent.”

Cost

In the Senedd, the Welsh Conservatives also strongly oppose the compulsory ID due to its high cost which the party says could be invested in struggling public services.

Tory leader Darren Millar said: “The Welsh Conservatives oppose compulsory digital ID in principle and in practice.

“Evidence from elsewhere shows that digital IDs will not solve the illegal immigration crisis, but we do know that they will cost UK taxpayer billions of pounds, resulting in less money to invest in public services like our NHS and schools, including here in Wales.

“If the Prime Minister really wants to tackle illegal immigration, he should start by removing all foreign criminals from the UK, including those who cross the channel on small boats.”

The UK Government said: “We will introduce a digital ID within this Parliament to help tackle illegal migration, make accessing government services easier, and enable wider efficiencies. We will consult on details soon.”