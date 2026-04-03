Over £1m worth of drugs seized in first year of city crackdown

More than £1 million worth of drugs has been taken off the streets as part of a major multi-agency crackdown on organised crime over the past year.

The initiative, launched in Bangor in March 2025, targeted serious and organised crime in the city and surrounding areas.

Since the launch of the Renew Bangor project, police and partner agencies have carried out 75 operations, seizing drugs with an estimated street value of £1.25 million. Officers have also confiscated £260,000 worth of criminal property and arrested 71 people for drink and drug driving offences.

One of the key areas of focus has been Bangor High Street, where targeted activity has contributed to an 8.1% drop in reported anti-social behaviour. Police say this has improved the day-to-day experience for residents, workers and visitors in the city centre.

Enforcement activity has included a series of police-led warrants, resulting in the seizure of more than a kilogram of heroin and multiple kilograms of cocaine. Officers also recovered a significant quantity of weapons and dismantled three cannabis farms.

Chief Inspector Stephen Pawson said the initiative had been shaped by community concerns.

“The community has always been at the heart of this project, and I feel grateful for their full support over the last year,” he said.

“We have worked closely with partners to tackle the issues which we have been told by local people cause them the most concern.

“Over 800 hours of targeted anti-social behaviour patrols have taken place in areas that residents have told us cause problems, which has resulted in a decrease in incidents reported to us.”

He added that partnership working would continue as part of efforts to maintain progress and respond to local priorities.

“We are continuing to meet with partners regularly to tackle the issues that matter most to residents,” he said.

“Our message remains clear: those who seek to bring criminality to the area are not welcome and they will be pursued and brought to justice.”

The Renew Bangor initiative forms part of the wider Clear, Hold, Build approach, a three-phase strategy combining enforcement activity with longer-term prevention and community support.

Police say the model focuses on removing organised crime groups, maintaining a visible presence to prevent their return, and working with partners and residents to build stronger, safer communities.