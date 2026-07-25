Over 200 residents oppose plans to turn green space into allotments

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 200 people have told a city’s council that they do not want a green space converted into new allotments.

The site, between Groes Road and Ruskin Avenue in Rogerstone, Newport, is one of eight areas the City Council has proposed as a “suitable” site to be converted into new allotments, which are in high demand across Newport.

A residents’ petition states the space is “used informally by residents for recreation, dog-walking, children’s play, and day-to-day social interaction”, however.

The petitioners call it “a vital shared community asset that supports neighbourly connections and outdoor activity”.

“Replacing this with an allotment site would restrict access, reduce usable open space, and diminish opportunities for casual social engagement,” they warned.

Organiser Susan Jarrett told a council scrutiny committee the 201 people who signed the petition were not against the council’s plan to provide more allotments, but felt the Groes Road site was “the wrong place”.

“People for years have walked there, played there, had picnics there”, she said, claiming the green space would be “gone for good for the whole community” if replaced by the 25 proposed allotments.

“It doesn’t make sense,” she added.

The committee also heard concerns the allotments could lead to increased traffic in a residential neighbourhood.

Members were sympathetic to the petitioners’ concerns and recognised the local strength of feeling about the issue, but did not make a recommendation to the cabinet on whether the Groes Road allotments plan should be approved or rejected.

Cllr John Reynolds said the committee didn’t have enough information to decide the fate of the proposals.

The petition will instead be passed without recommendation to the cabinet member for climate change, Cllr Yvonne Forsey, as part of the consultation responses to the wider allotment proposals.

Meanwhile, Lliswerry councillor Andrew Sterry has written to Cllr Forsey outlining opposition to another proposed allotment site in his ward.

“Residents of Hillview Crescent have expressed clear and significant opposition to the proposal to convert the central grassed area into ten allotments,” wrote Cllr Sterry.

“Through direct engagement with residents and a local questionnaire, the overwhelming feedback has been that they do not support this proposal at this location.

“In light of the strength of local opinion, will the cabinet member now confirm that the proposal to create allotments on the Hillview Crescent green space will be withdrawn and that this location will no longer be considered for the scheme?

“If not, what weight will be given to the clearly expressed views of the affected residents before any final decision is made?”

In response, Cllr Forsey said she was unable to “pre-empt” the findings of the consultation, which closed at the end of June.

“The purpose of consultation is to inform the council’s view and ensure that our evaluation includes resident views, alongside deliverability, suitability and wider community benefit,” she added.

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