Over 250 young women gather for Wales’ largest female youth sports conference

Welsh youth organisation Urdd Gobaith Cymru has hosted its third #FelMerch Conference, welcoming more than 250 young women from across Wales to support and empower the next generation through sport.

Acclaimed sportswomen, presenters and female leaders united at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday, 13 November to provide talks, hands-on workshops and networking opportunities designed to equip attendees with the tools to thrive in sport.

Organised by the Urdd, the bilingual #FelMerch (Like a Girl) Conference has grown to become Wales’s largest female youth sports conference.

Backed by the Welsh Government Euro 2025 fund, this year’s event was part of the Welsh Government legacy project to celebrate the success of the Cymru Women’s football team reaching their first UEFA European Championships.

First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan said: “The #FelMerch Conference champions the Welsh Government’s commitment to ensuring equal access to sport, while nurturing young talent and strengthening grassroots clubs across the country.

“Empowering girls and women through sport is about more than medals – it’s about confidence, community and creating a Wales where every young woman knows her voice matters. I’m proud to support the Urdd’s #FelMerch conference and its mission to open doors, challenge limits and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

A recent report by Public First on women in sports revealed that boys aged 11-18 spend on average 1.4 hours more per week playing sports than girls; the equivalent to girls missing out on 52 football matches every year.

Siân Lewis, Chief Executive of Urdd Gobaith Cymru, said: “Following their first-ever qualification for the UEFA Women’s Euros in 2025, Cymru’s national team has inspired a new generation of girls across the country, making this year’s #FelMerch Conference more timely and powerful than ever.

“But despite having seen many positive developments in women’s sport in recent years, there’s still a long way to go until the world of sports is a level playing field.

“The Urdd’s #FelMerch Conference is a flagship event in our calendar and delivers on our ‘Urdd for All’ strategy to widen access and participation, creating space where every young person feels seen, heard and supported.

“We’re thrilled that more young women and girls than ever before, from every corner of Wales, will be joining us this year to take part in an inspiring programme of speakers and workshops designed to empower, uplift and ignite ambition.”

Speakers

The event was hosted by sports presenter Heledd Anna, with a line-up of guest speakers including Rhian Wilkinson, Head Coach of the Cymru Football Team, Rosie Eccles, the gold-medal-winning boxer from Newport who triumphed at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, and Ela Letton-Jones, who secured a silver medal at the World Para Swimming Championships 2025 in Singapore.

The panel sharing personal experiences and advice included Lili Jones from Wrexham Football Club, Begw Elain, sports reporter with Caernarfon Football Club, Team Wales Paralympic Athlete Mia Lloyd and powerlifter, Tahirah Ali.

The day also featured practical workshops covering topics from sports injuries to boxing and calisthenics – providing a chance to build knowledge, skills and confidence.

Attendees also networked and connected with representatives from sports organisations and initiatives including Football Association Wales, Wales Rugby Union, Disability Sports Wales, Team Pebe, Period Dignity Wales and many more.

‘Take every opportunity’

Rhian Wilkinson said: “I was honoured to be a guest speaker at this year’s #FelMerch Conference.

“The Football Association of Wales and the Urdd have had a great relationship for many years, and the Urdd has been a massive support for the Cymru women’s national team, especially during the women’s Euros finals in the summer.

“Qualifying for our first women’s major tournament was a huge step in the right direction for women’s football in Wales but there’s still a long way to go. With the help of organisations like the Urdd, I hope we’re able to continue to inspire and encourage women and girls across the country to play sports for many years to come.”

Eighteen-year-old Mia Lloyd from Cardigan, a Team Wales para-athlete, said: “At the age of 10 I was diagnosed with cancer, and as a result my leg was amputated. Looking back, this was the best outcome for me because I wanted to return to sport as soon as possible after treatment.

“I enjoy all kinds of sports, from athletics and wheelchair basketball to swimming, golf, climbing and more. I was privileged to take part in this very important conference and enjoyed sharing my story, to show other young women just how much can be achieved through sports, and how important it is to keep going and to take every opportunity in life.”

Since launching #FelMerch in 2021, the Urdd’s campaign to empower girls has provided a wealth of opportunities for young women across Wales. The campaign aims to inspire, support, and empower young women to keep fit and to break the barriers for female participation in sport.

For more information about #FelMerch, visit the Urdd’s site here.