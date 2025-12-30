Over 50 Welsh people recognised in New Years Honours List

Ella Groves

More than 50 Welsh people have been recognised on the King’s New Years Honours List for their services to their communities, charity, education, the arts, and more.

One of the biggest names on the list is former Welsh rugby player Jonathan Davies OBE, who was promoted to a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to People with Cancer and to Broadcasting, due to his work as President of Velindre Cancer Care Trust.

The former Welsh rugby player was a permanent fixture on field and screen in the 1980s and 1990s, representing Wales in both rugby union and rugby league.

Since retiring from rugby, the rugby legend affectionately known as “Jiffy”, has worked in the media as a commentator and pundit in both codes, mainly for the BBC in both the English and Welsh languages.

He is known for his spirited support of Wales during commentary, and since 2004 he has hosted his own rugby themed chatshow, Jonathan, on S4C, usually before Welsh international matches.

Davies said: “This award goes to everyone who has ever helped Velindre and especially the amazing staff who work there.”

Professor Peter James Vaughan, Professor and Director of the International Centre for Policing and Security at the University of South Wales and Lord Lieutenant of Mid Glamorgan, also received a CBE for his services to Criminal Justice.

Professor Meena Upadhyaya OBE, was also promoted in this years Honours becoming a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for her services to Community Cohesion in Wales and to Medical Genetics.

Eight individuals who live and work across Wales have been awarded an OBE for their services in industries ranging from music to conservation.

‘OBE’

Jeffrey Edwards MBE DL

Born in Merthyr Tydfil, Jeffrey Edwards was the last pupil to be pulled alive from the debris of the Aberfan disaster in October 1966.

In 1991 he established the Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Youth Charity which received the Queen’s Golden Jubilee Award in 2002.

He has been promoted to an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to Survivors of Disasters, to Charity, and to the community in Aberfan.

Susan Elizabeth Flood

Gwynedd-based wildlife photographer, author, filmmaker, and explorer, Susan Flood, has also been named in the King’s New Year’s Honours.

The accolade recognised her services to nature conservation, science, and the natural world, particularly her focus on Polar wildlife, landscapes, and the impacts of climate change on them.

Nadine Jane Davies

Group Director for Wales and The Marches at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), Nadine Davies has been honoured for her services to Public Service.

Professor Syed Saeed Ashraf

A Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Professor Syed Saeed Ashraf has received an OBE for his services to Cardiac Surgery, the Provision of Training Surgeons from Abroad, and Academic Contribution.

Professor Ashraf has completed numerous humanitarian visits to Pakistan where he worked in the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) in Karachi.

He also used his weekends whilst in Pakistan to teach and train young local and Afghan cardiac surgeons in new techniques which they then practiced under his supervision.

Christopher Shaun Ruane

Previously a Member of Parliament for the Vale of Clwyd, Christopher Ruane has been awarded an OBE for Parliamentary and Political Service and his services to Wellbeing.

In 2013 he worked with Lord Layard and the Oxford Mindfulness Centre to establish mindfulness practice in the UK Parliament.

Since then, 260 members of the UK Parliament and 460 members of staff have received mindfulness training.

Dr Mark Owen Williams

For his services to prosthetics, Dr Mark Owen Williams has received an OBE in the New Years Honours.

Matthew Daniel Jones

Senior Producer and Deputy Chief Executive at National Youth Arts Wales, Matthew Jones has been honoured for his services to Music.

As a former member of the National Youth Choir of Wales, he is passionate about ensuring aspiring young Welsh artists have access to the experiences he benefited from.

Richard Michael Nixon

For his services to Defence, Richard Nixon has been recognised in the New Years Honours.

‘MBE’

Over 50 Welsh individuals have also been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

The full list is as follows:

Catherine Anne Barnett. Lately Head Teacher, Eveswell and Somerton Primary Schools Partnership, Newport. For services to Education. Jason Richard Bennett. All Wales Heads of Adults’ Services Group, Vale of Glamorgan Council, Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru. For services to Social Care. Dr Raja Biswas. Consultant Physician in Care of the Elderly, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to the NHS in Wales. Mary Patricia Bochenski. For services to People with Disabilities. Peter Eric Brewin. Director and Co-Founder Concrete Canvas Ltd. For services to Engineering Materials Innovation. William Campbell Crawford. Director and Co-Founder, Concrete Canvas Ltd. For services to Engineering Materials Innovation and to Export. Neil Anthony Byrne. Police Staff, Police National Database, North Wales Police. For services to Policing. Dean Royston Caldwell. For Voluntary and Charitable Service to the community in South Wales. Eleri Lloyd Davies. Consultant in Oncoplastic Surgery, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board. For services to Breast Care. Sarah Louise Day. Business Delivery Unit Lead, Association of Directors of Social Services Cymru. For services to Social Care. Timothy James Lloyd Evans. Chief Executive, Welsh Fishermans Association. For services to Fishing. Marcus Fair. Founder, Eternal Media. For services to Addiction Recovery, to Ex-Offenders and to Tackling Homelessness. Lisa Nichole Gerson DL, JP. For services to Optometry, Education and Social Cohesion. Suzanne Celia Griffiths. Director, National Adoption Service and Foster Wales. For services to Children’s Social Care. Christopher Cynlais Jones. Volunteer Senior Rugby Development Officer, Rhondda Schools Rugby. For services to the community in Rhondda. Eileen Jones. For services to Animal Welfare and to the community in Rhondda Valley. Professor Julia Patricia Gordon Jones. Professor in Conservation Science, School of Environmental and Natural Sciences. For services to the Environment. Matthew Trevor Jones. Founder and Chief Executive Officer, R4 Advertising. For services to Entrepreneurship and to Advertising. Nigel David Jones. Emergency Medical Technician, Welsh Ambulance Service University NHS Trust. For Voluntary Service. Sasha Nicole Lewis. Co-Founder, Tiny Toes Nursery, Southampton, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. Neil Lloyd Lewis. Co-Founder, Tiny Toes Nursery, Southampton, Hampshire. For services to Early Years Education. Lynne Frances Vickers Mansfield. For services to Girlguiding. Andrew Lynn Mathias. Head of Communications for Economy and Infrastructure, Welsh Government. For services to LGBTQ+ community in Wales. Sebastian Alexander McVicker-Orringe. Portfolio Lead, Risk and Intelligence Service, HM Revenue and Customs. For services to Tackling Offshore Tax Non-Compliance. Michael Morgan. For Voluntary and Charitable Service in Wales. Evan David Gareth Morgans. Lately Director of Education and Childrens’ Services, Carmarthenshire. For services to Education and to the Dolen Cymru Lesotho Charity. Suzanne Nantcurvis. For services to Charity. Dr Kevin Mark Palmer. Deputy Director Professional Learning, Pedagogy and Leadership, Welsh Government. For services to Education. David Stephen Perks. For services to Athletics. Professor Emeritus Andrew Joseph George Pithouse. Lately Special Policy Adviser, Welsh Government. For services to Social Care Education and Policy. Ian Michael Redfern-Jones. Group Secretary, North Wales Group of Advanced Motorists. For services to Road Safety. Brian Kinsey Rees. For services to Farm Safety. Julian Anthony Trevor Smith. Corporate Lead, Home Office. For Public Service. Caroline Whittaker. Professional Lead Nursing Midwifery and Standards Manager, Public Health Wales. For services to Nursing and Voluntary Work. Caroline Ann Wilson. For services to the community in Dyfed. (Carmarthen, Dyfed)

Esther Mary Eleanor Wilson. Foster Carer. For services to Foster Care. Gareth Owen Wilson. For services to the Leaseholders of Celestia Development, Cardiff Bay. Katy Louise Woodington. UK Team Lead Community Investments, RWE Renewables. For services to the Charitable and Energy Sectors. Janet Maureen Angel. Executive Officer to Chief Executive Welsh European Funding Office, Welsh Government. For Public Service. Susan Arnold. Co-Founder, Sirhowy Hill Woodlands CIC. For services to the community in Tredegar. Darren Shane Davies. For services to Rugby in Torfaen. Julie Denley. Director of Primary, Community and Mental Health Services, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board. For services to Mental Health Services. Ronald Sydney Ford. For services to the community in Torfaen. Teresa Mary Gazi. Lead Clinical Nurse Specialist, City Hospice, Cardiff. For services to Nursing and to Hospice Care. Sheena Harrison. Duty Social Worker, North-East Wales Foster Care Services. For services to Young People in Foster Care. David John James. For services to Young People. Ffion Lucy Mitchell-Langford. Hiraeth Yn Y Môr Project Lead, Marine Conservation Society. For services to the Natural Marine Environment and to the communities in North Wales. Ronald William Pearson. Chair, Groundsman and Secretary, Gwersyllt Park Cricket Club. For services to Cricket. Elisabeth Kathleen Pugh. Co-Founder and Producer, Walk the Plank. For services to the Arts. John Wassell. Co-Founder and Creative Producer, Walk the Plank. For services to the Arts. Christopher John Mostyn Roberts. For services to Young People, to Charity and to Music. Tracy Rowland. Founder, Ready Steady Go, Monmouthshire. For services to Children and Young Adults with Autistic Spectrum Disorder. Elaine Olga Simmons. Dental Nurse Tutor and Internal Quality Assessor, The Academy of Dental Nursing Ltd. For services to Dentistry and Dental Nursing. Barbara Anne Thomas. Emergency Response Volunteer, North Wales, British Red Cross, For Voluntary Service to the Red Cross. Kathryn Thomas. Senior Programme Manager, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board. For services to Volunteer Management and Community Support. Pamela Janet Waite. President and lately Chair of the Royal British Legion Port Talbot. For services to Charity and to Veterans.