Over-55s development planned for ‘eyesore’ Pembrokeshire site

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

A £6.7m contract to build 24 affordable homes for the over-55s at an “eyesore” Pembrokeshire site has been backed by senior councillors.

W B Griffiths & Sons Ltd, on behalf of Pembrokeshire County Council, was given approval in November for the construction of a new residential redevelopment of 24 affordable apartments for over-55s at the former Motor World building in Milford Haven, 70A-80A Charles Street.

The former Motor World site, previously described as an “eyesore,” was cleared in 2018 to enable redevelopment, with planning permission granted on the site for the development of 15 affordable apartments for over-55s in 2020 but the previous contractor was put into administration under what was described as, ‘significant financial stress’.

The 2024 application, submitted through agent DPP Planning, followed a public consultation last year.

Report

A report presented, and moved at the April 28 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, by Cabinet Member for Housing Cllr Michelle Bateman sought approval for a fixed price contract with WB Griffiths & Son Ltd for £6,713,084.29 for the works.

The report for members said: “Having reviewed the final design and contract sum bid, the portfolio budget holders and lead project officers are satisfied and wish to commence the construction stage.

“Delegated authority to Director of Social Care & Housing for the award was previously obtained, however due to the change of procurement route, in design and increase in construction costs and the time elapsed since the prior approval, it has been deemed that for transparency and general awareness, a decision is brought back to Cabinet to award.”

The project is supported by Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant, which provides up to 70 per cent funding.

Backing

The move of approval was backed by local councillor Cllr Guy Woodham, who said: “It’s taken an awful long time to resolve what was happening at that site, to have affordable housing there seems to me to be an ideal opportunity.”

Deputy Leader Cllr Paul Miller said he was pleased there was “a light at the end of the tunnel” after long delays, adding: “Let’s get on with it.”

Cllr Rhys Sinnett, another Milford councillor, said of the delays and the ‘eyesore’ nature of what was left: “It’s a good result but it’s taken a heck of a lot of time; it’s upset a lot of people in Milford Haven,” adding: “The whole setting of Charles Street has been a bit of an eyesore with it.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

