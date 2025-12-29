Over-60s to benefit from free fitness scheme

People over-60 now have access to 125 free or discounted sports and fitness sessions at leisure centres, outdoor spaces and community venues across Wales.

The 60-plus Active Leisure Scheme has delivered more than 10,750 sessions since 2021, with 154,500 attendances recorded.

Activities range from pickleball and climbing to swimming, yoga, tai chi, walking groups and strength training classes.

Last year alone, more than 5,550 people took part in the programme, with 125 different types of exercise available.

The scheme is jointly funded by the Welsh Government and Sport Wales and is delivered in all 22 local authorities.

Beyond physical health benefits, the scheme helps tackle loneliness and social isolation. Participants say the scheme helps their wellbeing and creates stronger social connections.

Kath Knowles, 73, from Ynys Môn, took up pickleball through the scheme in 2018. She has since helped grow the sport to around 200 players across the island.

She said: “The best thing about attending for me, and for all our players I think, is that it’s brought sport back into our lives at the grand age of 60 plus.

“It’s a brilliant, social life. You meet people, male and female, you’ve never met before. It’s integrated me when I moved on to the island and that’s how I made friends.

“Like most people, I’ve had a lot of personal battles in my life. I’ve had breast cancer, and two heart attacks. This is a distraction from the battles that we all face in life. I’ve had mental health issues myself and this game has helped me enormously to get out of myself and stop worrying about things that might not happen and just get on with it.”

Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Professor Isabel Oliver said: “The 60-plus Active Leisure Scheme demonstrates the transformative power of physical activity in later life.

“As well as improving people’s physical activity levels, schemes like this help enormously with mental wellbeing, loneliness and social isolation.

“This programme is a vital part of our commitment to supporting healthy, active ageing and ensuring that people across Wales can enjoy the best possible quality of life in their later years.”

The programme is part of the Welsh Government’s Healthy Weight: Healthy Wales strategy, which is designed to address high levels of overweight and obesity in Wales.

Victoria Woods, Education and Health Lead at Sport Wales said: “The 60-plus Active Leisure Scheme shows how sport and physical activity can enrich lives at any age.

“By working with partners across Wales, we’re helping older people stay active, connected and confident, while supporting both physical health and mental wellbeing in their local communities.”