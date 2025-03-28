Over 7,000 households on council house waiting list

Ted Peskett Local Democracy Reporter

Hundreds more households are waiting for a council house in one Welsh county compared to six months ago – with over 7,000 currently registered on the growing waiting list.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said there are currently 7,217 households on its waiting list and that Baruc, Buttrills, and Castleland – all in Barry – are the most in-demand areas.

In September 2024 there were 6,930 people waiting for a council home and in February 2024 that figure was about 6,200.

There were 1,275 people presenting to the council as homeless from March 2024 to March 2025.

Building more

Vale of Glamorgan Council is in the process of building more council homes and recently completed a new development in Barry.

Llys yr Eglwys is a collection of one-bed homes constructed on land formerly occupied by Colcot Clinic on Winston Road.

A tenant of the new development, Steven Platt, said: “Previously I’d been in a bungalow and temporary hotel accommodation and this is worlds apart.

“This is my home now. I can settle and I can relax.

“I have all modern conveniences here, the internet and plenty of sockets. It’s perfect.

“I’m from Barry so the location is ideal for me. It’s great and I enjoy living here.”

Crisis

Vale of Glamorgan, like other areas across the UK, is dealing with a housing crisis.

There were just over 400 households approaching the council for homelessness advice during the first half of this financial year and at the end of September there were just short of 300 households accommodated in temporary accommodation.

That figure has dropped to 196.

Vale of Glamorgan Council has a contract with Holiday Inn Express for the use of its Rhoose site that runs until March 31, 2025.

Single-bed houses and flats are among the most in-demand type of council home for people on council housing waiting lists.

Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for public sector housing and tenant engagement, Cllr Sandra Perkes, said: “This project is part of a long-term plan to increase the number of council houses as the authority looks to address soaring demand for this type of property.

“There have been a series of other developments completed over the last few years with others on the way.

“Llys yr Eglwys will provide tenants with comfortable, modern accommodation close to local shops and amenities and within an existing community.

“It has been built to exacting standards, with energy efficiency and the environment a key consideration in line with the Council’s Project Zero commitment to become carbon neutral by 2030.”

By the end of the 2024-25 financial year Vale of Glamorgan Council said it will have completed 206 new homes.

The council also expects to begin work on five different housing sites in 2025.

