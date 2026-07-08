Over 800 incidents of racism reported in Cardiff schools

Kieran Molloy, Local Democracy Reporter

More than 800 incidents of racism were recorded in Cardiff schools in the last year.

A written question asked by Cllr Bablin Molik to Cardiff Council has revealed that 805 instances of racism were recorded in schools between June 2025 and June 2026.

This is down from 856 incidents between June 2024 and June 2025.

Aliya Mohammed, CEO of anti-racism charity Race Equality First, said: “The figures released by Cardiff Council should serve as a wake-up call.

“While there has been a modest reduction in some categories of recorded incidents, the fact that more than 800 incidents of racism were recorded in Cardiff schools in a single year demonstrates that racism remains deeply embedded within parts of our education system.”

She added that for the children experiencing racism, these are “not just statistics”. Instead, she added, “they represent repeated experiences of exclusion, humiliation and discrimination during some of the most formative years of their lives”.

Professor Uzo Iwobi CBE, chief executive of Race Council Cymru, called the figures “both shocking and heartbreaking”.

She continued: “The fact that Cardiff schools recorded more than 800 incidents of racism in the past year alone is a stain on our collective conscience.

“Whilst any reduction in reported incidents is welcome, these numbers remain far too high. We must never allow ourselves to become desensitised to statistics of this magnitude.

“Every single incident represents a failure to protect a child and uphold their right to learn in safety and dignity. “

In 2022, the Welsh Government launched an action plan with the goal of making the country ant-racist by 2030.

However, Professor Iwobi said that the figures revealed by Cllr Molik, who was the first woman of colour to become the city’s Lord Mayor, are a “stark reminder that ambition alone is not enough”.

‘One incident is one too many’

A Cardiff Council spokesperson said: “Racism and religious prejudice have no place in our schools or communities.

“While it is encouraging that reported incidents have decreased compared with the same period last year, one incident is one too many and we remain fully committed to working with schools and communities to eliminate this behaviour and ensure every child can learn in an environment where they feel safe, respected and included.

“Our Ethnic Minority and Traveller Achievement Service (EMTAS) works closely with schools to create safe, inclusive and equitable learning environments where all learners feel valued and respected.

“This includes supporting schools to prevent and respond to racist incidents, strengthening policies and procedures and providing training to promote inclusive practice and cultural understanding.

“While the reduction in reported incidents is positive, we recognise there is still more to do and we will continue to support schools to challenge all forms of discrimination and ensure every child can learn in an environment that is welcoming, safe and free from prejudice.”

EMTAS also supports initiatives such as Schools of Sanctuary, the Linking Network programme, the Day of Welcome, and work linked to the Anti-Racist Wales Action Plan.

This is with the aim of “helping schools embed anti-racist approaches, celebrate diversity and build stronger understanding between pupils from different backgrounds.”