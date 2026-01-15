Over a third of people take part in Veganuary this year

Amelia Jones

Halfway through Veganuary, new research shows that more than a third of people in the UK are embracing plant-food diets this January.

Launched more than a decade ago, the crowd-funded campaign encourages people to try a vegan diet throughout January, offering participants starter kits, recipes and ongoing support.

YouGov data commissioned by Veganuary found that 37 per cent of UK adults intended to buy plant-based products in January 2026.

Among those customers, almost a third said they favour whole-food protein options such as beans, lentils and tempeh, reflecting a growing focus on less processed foods.

The findings suggest plant-based trends in 2025 are continuing into this year, with shoppers increasingly prioritising high-protein products made with simpler, more recognisable ingredients.

In response, manufactures have adapted their products.Brands such as THIS have expanded their ranges to include updated versions of classic meat-free dishes, while whole-food protein specialists including Better Nature and Tofoo Co continue to see strong demand.

However, the research also indicates that plant-based meat alternatives remain popular alongside whole foods. Almost a quarter of respondents said they enjoy both equally, including products designed to replicate familiar items such as burgers and steaks.

Veganuary organisers say the campaign continues to attract widespread interest. An estimated 25.8 million people participated last year, with more than 80 per cent reporting that they planned to make lasting changes to their eating habits beyond January.

With the challenge now firmly underway, the latest figures suggest that interest in plant-based food remains strong across the UK – and that many participants are using Veganuary not just as a short-term reset, but as a starting point for longer-term dietary change.

Find out more and how to take part here.