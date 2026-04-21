Overflow car park approved despite fears of anti-social behaviour

A new 50 space overflow car park to serve a country park and 3G pitch in south Wales has been given the go ahead despite concerns it will lead to anti-social behaviour. The planning application from Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council for the construction of a 50 space “overflow” car park at Cwm Clydach Country Park/ Clydach Vale Country Park in Clydach Vale was approved by the council’s planning committee on Thursday, April 16. The planning committee report says the proposal would also improve the existing car park at the country park, including the provision of new disabled and electric vehicle parking bays.

Six letters of objection have raised concerns over anti-social behaviour in relation to the scheme, specifically around loitering, littering, late-night noise and vandalism.

They’ve also raised concerns about loss of privacy, headlights shining into nearby homes, noise and general disturbance and that a gravel surface could result in damage to vehicles and property.

Objectors mentioned the loss of green space, that it would significantly harm the visual amenity of the area, and drainage and surface water concerns.

They say the development would impact upon the use of the lane by residents to access their properties and garages and that it would increase pedestrian use of the lane, which is a concern for highway safety.

Further concerns include the potential impact on property values and that the use of the slam gate would not work without effective enforcement.