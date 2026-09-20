Overflowing bin shed causes fly infestation after council fails to clear rubbish

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A woman has raised concerns over a long-running rubbish problem at a block of flats in south Wales after flies attracted by accumulating waste began getting into her mother’s home.

Kirsty Coles says rubbish keeps accumulating in the communal bin shed at Yr Hen Fuarth in Treforest and the situation has now become much more serious.

“The accumulated rubbish is attracting flies and flies are now getting into my mother’s flat and are present throughout the property,” she said.

Kirsty said she has repeatedly raised the issue and followed the proper complaints process. But she claims the issue has been going on for a considerable amount of time running to months if not years.

She said residents have also made numerous complaints to both the housing association, Newydd, and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council.

Kirsty said: “The bin sheds are specifically provided for residents living in the flats who have nowhere else to store their household waste. Residents place their rubbish in the shed for the council to collect on a weekly basis but these collections are clearly not taking place as they should.”

She said: “This is completely unacceptable and is now becoming a serious environmental and hygiene issue for residents.

“The presence of flies is particularly concerning and residents should not have to live in these conditions.”

Kirsty said they are simply asking for the rubbish to be removed with the area cleaned and the cause of the fly infestation dealt with.

The council has confirmed that in a joint effort with Newydd the bin store area had been cleared but added it was aware of the long-standing issue.

An RCT Council spokesman said: “The council is aware of the long-standing issues raised and have been working with Newydd Housing, who are the landlords of the site, to help residents manage their recycling and waste responsibly.

“We can confirm that in a joint effort with Newydd Housing the bin store area is now been cleared.

“The enforcement and awareness team regularly attend the site and any evidence that they find within the waste is used to hold those responsible for the reckless fly-tipping and abandonment of their waste on this site.”

A spokesman for Newydd Housing Association said: “Newydd understands residents’ concerns regarding waste disposal and collection at Yr Hen Fuarth and several steps have been implemented to address the situation.

“Recent changes to waste collection frequencies in Rhondda Cynon Taf, which now take place every three weeks, may present extra challenges for residents in managing their waste and recycling and contribute to the build-up of improperly disposed rubbish.

“Following a meeting with residents in August to discuss their concerns, letters and information guides were distributed to all households explaining the importance of correctly disposing rubbish, and reminding how to dispose of black bags, recycling, and food waste into the appropriate bins.

“Additionally, a request has been raised for an extra collection of accumulated waste and to clear the bin stores.

“We continue to monitor the situation and work with residents and Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council to resolve the situation and secure a long-term solution to the waste collection and environmental concerns.”

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