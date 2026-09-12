Overgrown plants obscuring signs have caused 19% of drivers to speed, poll finds

Rosie Shead, Press Association Transport Correspondent

Almost one in five drivers (19%) have accidentally broken the speed limit after being unable to see a road sign hidden by overgrown foliage, a survey suggests.

Some 94% of drivers who took part in the poll commissioned by the RAC said they had seen road signs covered by overhanging trees, branches or hedges, while more than half (51%) said they frequently saw signs in this state.

Of those surveyed, four out of five (80%) said overgrown foliage had made it difficult to safely pull out of a junction or roundabout.

According to the poll, the most common signs affected by the issue include speed limit signs, stop signs and give way signs.

Overgrown plants had caused 21% of respondents to miss a turn, 13% to brake sharply and 5% to accidentally ignore a give way sign, the RAC said.

The motoring services company advised people to check if any plants growing on their properties had spilled on to public roads or pavements and said cutting these back to ensure signs are clearly visible and paths are clear “goes a long way” in keeping roads safe for everyone.

RAC spokeswoman Harriet Hernando said: “It’s concerning that so many drivers have broken the speed limit because they haven’t been able to see a road sign that has been obscured by foliage.

“While a small number have accidentally ignored a give way sign, the effects of doing so can be catastrophic.

“As many welcome rain to give their gardens a much-needed boost after such a dry summer, it’s worth checking whether any plants, branches or hedges growing on your property spill on to a public road or pavement.

“Cutting them back to ensure signs are clearly visible, and pavements are free from any obstacles, goes a long way in ensuring the roads are safe for all.”

The RAC warned homeowners that councils could ask them to remove their unpruned trees, hedges or shrubs if they are blocking a public road or footpath.

A failure to do so could result in a possible fine, something more than half (58%) of survey respondents were not aware of, according to the motoring services company.

Road signs that are obscured can be reported to the council or National Highways if they are on a motorway or major A-road.

– The RAC commissioned research company Online95 to conduct the survey of 1,412 UK drivers in August.

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