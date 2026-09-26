Overhead power line alongside coastal path could be buried underground

Richard Youle Local Democracy Reporter

An overhead power line in a coastal area of ‘outstanding natural beauty’ could be buried underground.

Part of the 800m section in question in Broughton, north of Rhossili, runs alongside the Wales Coast Path. Gower is a designated national landscape – formerly known as an area of outstanding natural beauty.

National Grid said the proposal to replace the 800m section with underground cabling was put forward by the Gower national landscape advisory group, which consists of councillors and other members including from environment body Natural Resources Wales.

The advisory group has endorsed the proposal, which has landowner backing, after hearing more about it at a meeting on September 21.

A final decision, however, has not been made and relevant permissions will have to be secured before any work started.

A spokesman for National Grid Electricity Distribution said: “If approved, the removal of overhead power lines will enhance the visual appearance of this part of the Gower, which is a protected landscape, and improve its enjoyment by visitors.

“It will also benefit customers by making the network more resilient as undergrounding power lines will reduce the potential for power cuts during storms and bad weather.”

The £130,000 cost of the scheme would be paid for by National Grid Electricity Distribution, which has a programme of work to improve protected landscapes and is part of a South Wales steering group which will make a final decision.

The National Grid spokesman said all relevant consents, such as any planning permission, would be obtained prior to any work being carried out and that it would consult councils and landowners.

Separately National Grid has proposed a £3.2bn maintenance and upgrade of the power network in Wales between now and the end of March 2031.

Domestic and industrial electricity demand is expected to grow as more sectors electrify and decarbonise, but National Grid has said Wales could become a net exporter of low-carbon power as it has a lot of wind and marine energy potential plus nuclear at Wylfa, Anglesey, where three small modular reactors (SMRs) are planned.

Wales has a target to meet 100% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2035 and be “net zero” in carbon emissions by 2050, requiring a major energy transition.

Mid Wales lacks transmission infrastructure though and has a limited distribution network. Private sector proposals to build three sets of power lines in Mid Wales and West Wales – two connecting to a new substation near Carmarthen – have caused controversy.

The Plaid Cymru Welsh Government said it was developing a national energy strategy so the country’s demand could be met sustainably and with more benefit to the people of Wales.

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “We will also be setting out how we will implement our policy for how new grid up to 132KV (kilovolts) should be implemented in Wales in line with the manifesto commitment.”

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