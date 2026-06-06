Nation.Cymru Staff

Motorists are being warned to plan ahead for two-way closures on a major road through south-east Wales later this month, expected to cause lengthy diversions.

Abergavenny Chronicle reported that Welsh Ministers have announced plans for the implementation of a temporary traffic order on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road while routine maintenance and bridge joint renewals are carried out.

The essential maintenance works will result in closures between Glanbaiden Roundabout and Hardwick Interchange, beginning on 15 June.

Those driving in the daytime are expected to be unaffected, with the dual carriageway shutting in both directions from 8pm until 6am from 15 to 17 June.

Motorists travelling westbound will be diverted on the A40 through Abergavenny town centre towards Brecon, then towards Merthyr Tydfil on the A470 where they can rejoin the A465.

Eastbound motorists will follow the same diversion route in the opposite direction, and those heading to Ebbw Vale, Brynmawr and Gilwern will follow local diversions.

As all lanes will be closed but for emergency and maintenance vehicles, those driving late at night have been urged to plan ahead to avoid delays.

Transport officials have advised locals to take care as rural routes through Brecon and Abergavenny town centre are likely to be subject to increased traffic.

Additionally, although the work is expected to finish by 17 June, the temporary traffic order will remain in force for up to 18 months in case further closures are required.