‘Oversubscribed’ city school’s expansion plan approved

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Up to 40 new pupils will be welcomed at a city council’s special schools from September.

The city council has approved a proposal to expand Ysgol Bryn Derw by opening a dedicated Key Stage 2 facility in Caerleon.

The building was formerly part of Caerleon Lodge Hill Primary School but is currently occupied by Ysgol Gymraeg Nant Gwenlli.

However, pupils from the latter school are expected to move to their new classrooms, in the Pill area of Newport, this month.

A council report notes Ysgol Bryn Derw is “oversubscribed”, with a waiting list for pupils needing a specialist ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder) placement”.

While some children have been placed in a temporary classroom in the city, others have to attend “out-of-county specialist provisions” which typically cost around twice as much, per pupil, than a place at Ysgol Bryn Derw.

Cllr Deb Davies, Newport City Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for education, has signed off on the school’s expansion, which will be effective from the beginning of the next school year.

The council report notes the new building will be adapted “to ensure its suitability to support learners with ASD in an appropriate and secure environment”.

During a consultation on the proposed expansion, some 50 of the 53 respondents said they supported the proposal, and agreed the move “was needed and that there are not currently enough specialist places available across Newport schools and settings”.

