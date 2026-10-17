Owain Meirion re-elected as Cymdeithas yr Iaith chair

Nation.Cymru staff

Owain Meirion has been re-elected as national chair of Cymdeithas yr Iaith, pledging to press the Welsh Government to deliver commitments on housing, broadcasting and Welsh-medium education.

Members elected him for a second term at the movement’s general meeting at Arad Goch Centre in Aberystwyth on Saturday, October 17.

Mr Meirion first took on the role in October 2025 after several years of involvement with the Welsh language campaign group.

He said: “It is an honour to receive the trust of the Society’s members to serve the movement as chair for a second term, at such an important time for us as a movement, as we work to ensure that the government and the newly elected Senedd in Cardiff Bay work for the Welsh language and its communities.”

Reflecting on the past year, Mr Meirion said Cymdeithas had secured commitments in political parties’ manifestos before May’s Senedd election.

The group also launched its Siarter Troi’r Llanw – Turn the Tide Charter – setting out demands for the new government.

The Senedd’s Cross-Party Group for the Welsh Language was re-established after coming to an end in 2021, with Cymdeithas elected to provide its secretariat.

Mr Meirion pointed to ministerial commitments which he said reflected the movement’s campaigning demands.

These included legislation to guarantee the right to adequate housing and a community right to buy, alongside plans for a shadow broadcasting and communications authority as a step towards devolving broadcasting powers.

He also highlighted commitments to extend Welsh speakers’ rights and expand Welsh-medium education.

“It is encouraging to see these commitments being put into action after years, if not decades, of campaigning for them,” he said.

“Cymdeithas will continue its work to ensure that these and other commitments are implemented over the next term.

“Now is the time to turn the tide to ensure that all young people in Wales have the opportunity to become fluent in our national language, to secure full rights to use Welsh in every aspect of our lives, and to build thriving communities where Welsh is a living language.”

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