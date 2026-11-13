Owain Wyn Evans says ‘I can’t believe I’m here’ as he finishes cycling challenge

Owain Wyn Evans said: “I can’t believe I’m here” as he finished his four nations cycling challenge in Cardiff on Friday after raising £3,349,220 for Children In Need.

The BBC Radio 2 presenter, 42, did a five-day cycle ride that took him through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

As he crossed the finish line in Cardiff after 11am, Evans was greeted by a crowd cheering him on before he was met by his husband, Arran Rees.

The presenter, whose bike was named Shania Chain, said: “Thank you so much everyone, from me and Shania.

“Honestly, this has felt so far away for such a long time. I can’t believe that I’m here with this welcome and the sun’s out!”

Asked how he was feeling, Evans said: “Just reflecting on what it’s been like. We’re doing it all for an amazing cause, Children In Need.

“There are so many children who need our help and who will be helped by all the donations.”

💛 👏Dyma’r foment y croesodd y cyflwynydd radio, Owain Wyn Evans, linell derfyn ei sialens Her Beicio 4 Cenedl ar gyfer Plant Mewn Angen Ers dechrau yn Glasgow dydd Llun, mae wedi beicio bron i 400 milltr trwy wledydd y Deyrnas Unedig [image or embed] — Newyddion S4C (@newyddion.s4c.cymru) 13 November 2026 at 11:57

Evans was given messages of support from public figures including the Princess of Wales, who recorded a message for him in Welsh, saying: “Hi Owain, it’s Catherine, you’re doing so well. Keep going! Wishing you all the very best!”

Shania Twain was impressed so much that the bike had been named after her that she sent Evans a message of good luck before he began the challenge.

She said: “Hi Owain, Shania Twain here! You’re about to take on an incredible challenge for BBC Children In Need, cycling 400 miles through all four nations.

“As you set off in Glasgow, I just want to say: ‘Let’s Go, Owain!’ We’ll be cheering you on all the way. Good luck!”

Evans began his broadcasting career in Welsh-language television when he presented the children’s news programme Ffeil.

He later presented the weather on BBC Wales Today and began hosting BBC Radio 2’s Early Breakfast Show in 2023.

The three-hour Children In Need fundraising programme will be broadcast live from Salford, featuring “dazzling performances, exclusive sketches and surprise appearances”.

The show will include a return of the Children In Need choir, and will showcase inspiring stories from children and young people across the UK to highlight the impact of the charity.

It will be hosted by Sara Cox, The One Show’s Alex Jones and presenters Rylan Clark, Mel Giedroyc and Tyler West.

BBC Children In Need will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Friday.