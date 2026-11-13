Owner banned from keeping animals after dog weighing 82kg was found unable to stand

Nation.Cymru staff

A dog owner has been disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years after she failed to meet the needs of her dog who was found in an obese body condition and with a large mass.

White and brown Malamute dog known as Mr Wolf was found in such a poor condition that he was put to sleep on welfare grounds. He was so obese he couldn’t stand and rescuers were unable to fit his whole body onto the scales.

Hanna Bruton (d.o.b 24/08/1967), of Pensarn, Abergele, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act at a hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in that she failed to provide an adequate quantity of nutrition (to prevent obesity) and failed to protect him from pain and suffering.

RSPCA Inspector Fiona Howell said she went to meet the defendant at her Dudley home address on 12 January 2025. The Inspector saw a 12 year old Alaskan Malamute named Mr Wolf. She said the dog was lying on the floor in the kitchen unable to get up.

“He was panting heavily and made no attempts to stand,” said Inspector Howell in her written statement. “He had a large mass on his left shoulder and he was in obese body condition.”

Inspector Howell was told by the defendant that he had fallen on 4 January after he had tried to chase a cat in the garden and that the “lump had since been getting bigger and bigger”. He had not urinated for two to three days and hadn’t seen a vet recently.

Due to his weight it took four people to carry Mr Wolf to Inspector Howell’s van and he was taken to RSPCA Newbrook Farm Animal Hospital.

“It took the vet, two vet nurses and myself to get Mr Wolf out of the van and onto a trolley,” said Inspector Howell.

Dog euthanised

At the hospital he was euthanised to end his suffering – with consent given by his owner. Following this the vet drained necrotic fluid from the lump on his shoulder.

Inspector Howell said they were unable to fit Mr Wolf’s whole body on the scales.

She said: “We attempted to weigh him but we couldn’t physically fit his whole body on the scales.

“The weight recorded despite this was a staggering 82.2kg. His nails were long and there were thick calluses on his elbows.”

In further communication with Bruton, Inspector Howell was told that she had been trying to get help for a week but didn’t have the money, and “eventually got through to the RSPCA”.

She told Inspector Howell that the lump (pictured) just kept getting bigger and bigger.

“She told me he was only fed dog biscuits and some treats and that the only way she could have got him to lose weight would have been to starve him,” added Inspector Howell.

Severe obesity

The court was presented with the veterinary statement which said that Mr Wolf was “extremely obese” and the large swelling on the left shoulder was approximately 20 cm in diameter.

The vet said: “As denoted through both clinical assessment and in the pathologist report, the dog was unable to stand due to its severe obesity. This obesity was exacerbated and/or started by hypothyroidism, though it would have also needed excessive feeding to reach such a level of obesity.

“Hypothyroidism is a well recognised clinical disease in dogs and characterised by multiple clinical signs including, weight gain, lethargy, muscle weakness, and dry hair. This would have been easily noted by a reasonable owner and veterinary attention should have been sought.”

At Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Friday 6 November, as well as the 10 year animal ban, Bruton was also sentenced to a 12 month community order with a 12 month probation requirement and was handed a fine of £108. She was ordered to pay £100 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

In mitigation it was heard that she was very sorry and loved Wolf, and her own health had stopped regular exercise and she didn’t have enough money for a home vet visit.

Following sentencing Inspector Howell said: “All animals deserve to be treated with kindness and should have their needs met. Owners are responsible for their pets’ needs and must seek help if things get out of hand.”