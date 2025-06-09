Owner of collapsed dog found with 70% fur loss and inflamed skin is sentenced

The owner of a neglected dog found collapsed with 70 per cent fur loss and inflamed skin has been disqualified from keeping animals for life.

Chris Lee Bufton of Fernhill, Mountain Ash, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 4 June.

He pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act that concerned his eight-year-old Dachshund cross bull breed dog, Shiloh.

They were that he caused unnecessary suffering to Shiloh by failing to investigate and address her skin disease and failed to meet her needs by failing to protect her from pain, suffering, injury or disease by failing to provide adequate treatment for dry eye and a flea burden by failing to provide any or adequate parasitic control.

Bald

The court heard in a statement from a vet that every blink would have been sore for Shiloh and her “end stage dry eye” would have meant there was no water for her tears.

The vet also said her entire body apart from an area over the top of her neck and chest was bald with “crusting on the surface and severe thickening with reddening of the skin”.

Bufton was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment for the first offence – which was suspended for 18 months, and for the second offence he was sentenced to eight week imprisonment (which will run concurrently), which was also suspended for 18 months.

Disqualified

He was handed a 10 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 12 month Mental Health Treatment Requirement and was ordered to pay £500 in costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from keeping animals for life.

In mitigation the court heard that he accepts that he cannot look after animals effectively.

It was on Monday 23 September 2024 when Deputy Chief Inspector (DCI) Gemma Cooper responded to a call reporting a collapsed dog with bad skin.

DCI Cooper said as she entered the Fernhill property in the hallway she could see Shiloh wrapped up a blanket.

“She was collapsed, unable to stand and she had approximately 70 per cent fur loss throughout her body, uncovering thick, pink/red, inflamed skin,” she said.

“She had green discharge in both eyes and a heavy flea burden living in the little fur she did have as well as scabbing throughout. Shiloh looked in a dreadful state and my heart really felt for her.”

Examination

It was agreed for Shiloh to be signed over to the RSPCA and she was taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Clinic for an examination.

There the decision was made by a vet to put her to sleep to prevent further suffering.

“For her skin to get to this condition would have taken at least six to eight weeks but most likely a number of months untreated.

“Both of her eyes had an end stage dry eye, where there is no water for her tears meaning the surface of the cornea dries up and the linings of the eye socket become inflamed and open to infection, this would make every blink sore.”

This would be a progressive disease and would likely take a minimum of four weeks to get to this condition but likely months.

He added: “The health issues of this dog are immediately obvious from a distance and should lead any reasonable owner to seek veterinary attention a long time before the dog’s health had deteriorated anywhere near this condition.

In the vet statement – which was provided to the court – it was said that Shiloh was unable to stand on her hind legs.

Suffering

The vet said: “Her entire body apart from an area over the top of her neck and chest was completely bald with crusting on the surface and severe thickening with reddening of the skin especially over all of her legs and around the back end of her body.

“In my professional opinion her owner has failed in their duty of care leaving her suffering unnecessarily for a prolonged period of time without the necessary veterinary attention and with the condition she was in, my opinion was that it was in her best welfare interest to be euthanised immediately to prevent ongoing suffering, this should have been done a reasonable time before this stage.”

Following sentencing DCI Cooper said: “This is a very upsetting case. Shiloh was clearly neglected and suffered for some time.

“Her skin and poor body condition was clear to see – but to also hear from the vet that every blink would have been sore for her is just heartbreaking.

“We urge any pet owners who are struggling to please seek help. Don’t bury your head in the sand and leave conditions untreated and for them to become worse.

“There is help out there and we urge you to seek this before it’s too late. Sadly this didn’t happen for Shiloh and she ultimately suffered.”

