Owner receives suspended sentence after abandoning two French bulldogs and cat

A woman has been sentenced after she failed to meet the needs of two French Bulldogs and a cat when she left them abandoned in a Cardiff property.

Shakira Perry of Honiton Road, Llanrumney, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to one offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

The offence was that she failed to meet the needs of two French Bulldogs and a cat by failing to meet a combination of:

a suitable environment

to maintain the two dogs in an appropriate body condition

for a suitable diet (including continuous access to fresh drinking water)

to be protected from pain, suffering, injury or disease (one of the dogs had a flea burden and she failed

to provide any or adequate parasitic control)

the need for adequate care and supervision.

On Thursday 5 March at Cardiff Magistrate’s Court, Perry was sentenced to four weeks custody suspended for two years with following requirements of a Building Choices Programme Requirement, 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a nine months Alcohol Treatment Requirement.

She was also banned from keeping all animals for two years and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £154 victim surcharge.

In mitigation it was heard that Perry has apologised and has been dealing with bereavements and personal issues.

The court heard that on 12 March 2025, RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels arrived at the Llanrumney property. Tape seals had already been placed on the door by a colleague on 10 March – which is part of the RSPCA’s abandonment procedure – to ascertain whether the property is being visited. Another colleague also visited on 11 March.

In her witness statement, provided to the court, she said: “As I got out of my van, a long hair tabby and white cat came from the right hand side of the front garden where there were some pieces of furniture and rubbish bags and followed me to the front door crying.

“The cat appeared to be in a reasonable body condition and had large mammary glands, suggesting it had recently had kittens.

“The previously placed seals on the front door were still intact and there was no reply at the property. There were lights on in the main room and upstairs.

“The curtains were mostly drawn in the front room, but a tan French Bulldog jumped up onto the sill through the small gap between the curtains. It was difficult to assess body condition, as there were also blinds that almost extended down to the sill.”

She continued: “The dog did however appear to be lean around the chest area that I could see. I couldn’t see any other animals inside from my restricted viewpoint.

“The dog did not have access to the hallway for me to provide it with food by the letterbox as the internal door was closed.”

Inspector Daniels made enquiries to try and find the contact details for the occupant. When she was able to speak to the owner on the phone, she gave her an opportunity to meet her – however, she didn’t turn up.

The following day the tape seals were still intact on the front door. RSPCA Inspector Daniels saw the same cat who was again “crying” who followed her around again, and the same French Bulldog could be seen in the front window.

She said: “In the light, I was able to see a better view of the dog’s body condition and could see that the ribs were very prominent.”

As Inspector Daniels was unable to reach the owner, South Wales Police were called and gained entry to the property and the police officers retrieved two French Bulldog types from inside the property.

She said: “The tan dog that had been seen in the front room, which was male and thin with rips, hips and spine visible and a second dog,, a black and tan female, that was also thin and had an odd gait when walking.

“I was advised that there was no food or water available inside and that the back door was locked from the inside with a key in the lock.”

The two dogs and cat were taken into possession by police and handed into the care of the RSPCA.

The three animals were taken to RSPCA Merthyr Tydfil Veterinary Surgery for an examination. The two dogs were “both very keen to eat” and the cat returned to drink water three times when offered.

Following sentencing RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels said: “All animals deserve to be treated with kindness and should have their needs met.

“Thankfully both dogs (pictured afterwards) made an improvement in their body condition and all three have been doing well in our care.”

