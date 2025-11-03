Owner who failed to seek out treatment for dog receives suspended prison sentence

A south Wales man who failed to tackle his dog’s serious skin condition has been banned from keeping animals for 10 years and handed a suspended prison sentence after a prosecution by the RSPCA.

Jamie Selby, aged 33, of Robert Street, Ynysybwl, near Pontypridd, pleaded guilty to failing to ensure the needs of his crossbreed canine called Marley were met by failing to provide adequate veterinary treatment under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

He appeared before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on October 22 for sentencing.

The RSPCA investigated after reports the defendant was keeping a dog in a crate at his home for lengthy periods. Marley was found suffering with hair loss and had warty lumps on his back.

Selby was advised to take the dog for vet treatment, but he failed to do so and when the dog was later taken into the care of the charity the dog’s health had deteriorated as he was found to be suffering with a hernia which was blocking the bowel.

Sadly, because of complications with the hernia Marley became so unwell that it was decided the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep to end his suffering.

The court heard that RSPCA Inspector Sophie Daniels gave the defendant general advice about Marley’s hair loss and skin condition and also offered a voucher to help with veterinary costs when she visited his home on September 15 last year. The inspector found there were four dogs being kept in three crates, including Marley.

One of the other dogs at the property was found to be suffering with dental problems and was later signed over to the RSPCA.

Despite follow-up calls from the RSPCA, the defendant failed to take action on Marley. When Inspector Daniels returned two months later, Selby refused to let her in. On April 1 this year, the inspector accompanied by her colleague Inspector Emma Smith, attended with a police officer, when Marley was seized under warrant.

In a statement presented to the court, Inspector Daniels said: “Marley was barking in a dog crate which was covered with a sheet and a chair was pushed up against the door of the crate.

“The dog had thinning hair and hair loss over the back end, while the warty masses which had been seen earlier were still present down his back and over his rump. There was also a large mass that had not been present when I saw the dog before to the left side of the anus.”

Suffering

A vet who examined Marley said the canine had been suffering with a chronic skin disease for at least six months, as well as a perineal hernia.

As well as the disqualification, Selby was handed a 12-week custodial sentence, which was suspended for 12 months and told to attend 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR) Days. He was also made subject to a nine-month mental health treatment order and told to pay court costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £154.

In mitigation the court was told that the defendant, who had undergone a mental health assessment, was guilty of “incompetent care”.

Speaking after the sentencing, Inspector Daniels said: “The defendant had ample time to take Marley to see a vet, but failed to engage with us and also refused the offer of vet vouchers.

“The hernia was not present on our earlier visit, but the owner was advised about the dog’s skin condition and why he needed to take action.

“Whether the hernia would have developed anyway we don’t know but this poor dog suffered for a lengthy period when that need not have been the case.”