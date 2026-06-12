Owners of dog found mummified in Cardiff home receive animal ban

Nation Cymru staff

Warning: Distressing content and imagery

A man and woman have been disqualified from keeping animals for 10 years after the mummified remains of their dog were found in a filthy property which they had been evicted from months before.

Tyler Bartlett and Tayla-Louise Phillips, both of Beechwood Road, Sully, appeared on Thursday 4 June at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court for sentencing after each previously admitted they failed to meet the needs of their dog called Bonnie.

The court heard how RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Kirsty Morgan, went to the address on 21 February 2025 with another Animal Rescue Officer and a housing officer and police after reports that a dead dog was found in a Cardiff house.

The property was owned by the housing association, and it was confirmed that the previous tenants had been evicted in November 2024.

ARO Morgan said when the door opened there was a “strong odour” and she saw “rubbish, clothes and children’s toys all over the floor” in the hallway and in the rooms in front of the door.

She said: “On entry to the kitchen on the far left of the floor was the body of a badly decomposed dog. I saw that the body had maggots over it, some of which were still moving. All bones were visible, with any flesh remaining very thin and brown in color.”

She also noted that the dog’s nails were overgrown and were curling and there was a dog crate with a dog bowl turned upside down inside of it.

ARO Morgan added: “The inside of the dog crate was thick and solid with what looked like dried faeces and urine and the dog bowl was stuck in this. There were also two empty bowls in a pink food/water holder at the back right hand side of the room past the table that were empty.

“I saw solid faeces throughout the kitchen, that was dry and some was old and white. Throughout the kitchen there were also clothes, rubbish and what looked like mouse or rat droppings. To the left of the crate on the floor was an empty saucepan that had rusted inside.

“On the work top and the sink there were empty dog food tins and empty black plastic food boxes. In the kitchen there was also a small dirty fish tank that was empty of water, with just fish ornaments inside.

“All doors to the different rooms were open in the property including the bathroom and there was no water in the toilet. Each of the rooms were heavily cluttered and would have been difficult to enter with the amount of furniture, children’s toys and rubbish in the doorways and rooms. There was no food or water available anywhere that I could see in the flat during my time at the address.”

The dog’s body was seized by police and placed into the RSPCA’s care.

In her statement she added that a vet who examined Bonnie said the body was desiccated and mummified.

As well as both disqualified from keeping all animals for 10 years the pair were also handed a 12 week custody sentence which was suspended for 24 months with a 25-day Rehabilitation Acuity Requirement, and were each ordered to pay £200 costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

In mitigation it was heard that the pair were two young people “completely out of their depth” and were “clearly not capable” of looking after animals as well as looking after a family.

Following sentencing, investigating officer, Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black said: “This was a distressing case for all those involved and we would like to thank the police and the housing association for their assistance.

“Every animal deserves to be treated with kindness and respect and if you are responsible for a pet you must make sure all their welfare needs are met.”

Help support the RSPCA by adopting and not shopping for animals. Find pets in need of a home near you at the RSPCA’s Find a Pet platform.