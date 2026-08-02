Owners of former Wales Home of the Year still searching for buyer

Nation.Cymru Staff

An award-winning coastal home in west Wales is still searching for a new owner, months after it was first listed for sale for over £4.5 million.

The asking price for Cwm Mawr in Pembrokeshire, which was named Wales Home of the Year in 2020/21, has since been reduced to £4.2 million.

Designed by Tom Kinver of Hyde + Hyde Architects for owners Tim and Amanda Rees, the four-bedroom home is set in 18 acres of private land and overlooks Pen-y-Cwm beach and St Brides Bay.

Its striking design has been referred to as “hobbit-style”, with a curvilinear structure and grass-covered living roof, cathedral-height ceilings and natural materials used throughout.

The kitchen and dining area features an island and a glass wall overlooking the surrounding Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, along with a walk-in pantry with a built-in deep freeze.

The sitting room also boasts panoramic views, as well as a fireplace, bar and a sea-facing deck with a dining area, and a snug currently being used as a TV room.

Other additions include a WC and cloak room, a plant room, an artist studio, and a utility room with storage, laundry and a dog-wash station.

The four bedrooms include a master bedroom, which occupies its own wing with floor-to ceiling windows, and a “spa-like” en-suite with a mosaic feature wall.

The second and third bedrooms both offer views of the surrounding countryside, seating areas, wood flooring and en-suite bathrooms, while the fourth bedroom is currently being used as a study with access to a deck.

Outside the home, the garden features ponds and wildlife-friendly areas, and has been designed to blend into the surrounding hillside, with wildflower meadows and woodland beyond.

Nearby highlights include Whitesands Bay, Ceibwr Bay and Mwnt, as well as walking trails throughout the National Park.

Despite its secluded setting, Newgale and Solva are just a short drive away, while Haverfordwest is around eight miles from the property.

Cwm Mawr was first listed in August 2025. Nigel Salmon of Fine and Country West Wales told the BBC in February 2026 that the agents expected “a number of potential buyers to fly into Haverfordwest airstrip” to conduct viewings.

He added that there had been international interest in the “super private”, “modern masterpiece”, and “one-off” property.

For more information, view the original listing from Fine and Country West Wales here.

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