Owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac buy pub next to Wrexham’s ground

Wrexham AFC was founded at the then-named Turf Hotel in October 1864 and is the oldest football club in Wales.

Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac have bought The Turf pub adjacent to Wrexham’s home Racecourse ground to “protect the future of the club”.

The pub and its landlord Wayne Jones have become regular features on the award-winning ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries.

“The acquisition allows for the preservation of the history and traditions of the historic public house that is inexorably linked to the Racecourse Ground and Wrexham AFC Football Club since its foundation in 1864,” said a club statement announcing the The Turf’s purchase from Admiral Taverns.

“The acquisition of The Turf will help protect the historic pub by incorporating the club, the Racecourse Ground and The Turf under a single ownership, whilst allowing for further investment into the fan experience in and around matchdays.

“This will include opportunities to enhance the current fan zone and other fan-related activities in the area next to The Turf on the Mold Road.

“The acquisition of The Turf is a continuation of the strategy to protect the future of the club and its interests by ring fencing key areas related to the life of the club.”

The Racecourse Ground staged its first Wales fixture in March 1877 and is the world’s oldest football stadium still hosting international matches.

Eric Allyn, on behalf of minority investors the Allyn family, said: “Ever since we invested in Wrexham AFC through Red Dragon Ventures in 2024, the town, the community and the football club have become a second home.

“By bringing The Turf into the group, we are securing the long-term future of the pub and with it preserving its history and that of the club.”

Wrexham say Turf landlord Jones will continue running the pub as part of the purchase deal.