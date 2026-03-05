Oxfam Cymru call for donations to mark World Book Day

Oxfam Books and Music shops across Wales are marking World Book Day with a call for donations and a reminder to Book Lovers everywhere that pre-loved books are often treasures.

The teams at the Oxfam Cymru Books and Music stores are celebrating World Book Day by inviting readers of all ages to explore the shops ever‑changing shelves – and to consider donating some pre‑loved books of their own that can find a new home whilst helping to raise vital funds in our fight against poverty.

While World Book Day shines a spotlight on reading, Oxfam Cymru is reminding people across Wales that books can be donated and purchased all year round, helping the charity continue its work supporting communities globally, tackling poverty, fighting for equality.

The shelves include a mix of English and Welsh‑language books, sometimes other languages too, all entirely dependent on the generous donations they receive from the community.

Recent Oxfam data insights show a continued and growing enthusiasm for second-hand reading.

Century old children’s classics remain among the most sought-after second-hand titles, including Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, The Wind in the Willows and The Secret Garden.

These sit alongside modern favourites such as the Harry Potter series, highlighting how families are blending nostalgia with contemporary stories, and how beloved books continue to be shared through generations.

Oxfam has seen a 10% increase in second-hand book sales since 2023, selling more than 7 million books last year, across the UK, and raising almost £26.5million pounds.

On behalf of Oxfam Cymru Caerdydd, Deputy Shop Manager Sam Davies, said: “We are very lucky in Cardiff to have some wonderful donations and there always fabulous treasures to be discovered here.

“Recent sales have included a signed copy of Roald Dahl’s Boy, Thomas Mann’s signed Meistererzahlungen, Fred Urquhart inscribing Abraham’s Daughter to Rhys Davies and Manic Street Preachers signed memorabilia.

“Current favourites are The Jon Pertwee book of Monsters, Agatha Christie, Keanu Reeves Brzrkr and Edward Shanks.”

They continued: “We’re always looking for fresh book donations from the community and are grateful for every contribution.

“The books you pass on helps us raise funds to support our work as a charity at home and worldwide.

“Come and see us to donate your old books, but also to buy new ones from our wide and varied selection! Use these to refill your newly empty shelves and feed your mind!”

You can get involved with the work of Oxfam Cymru by donating good quality books, shopping in-store or online, or volunteering.

You can find out more about Oxfam’s volunteering opportunities here.