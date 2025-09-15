Oxfam Cymru calls for ‘feminist approach’ to Wales’ future

A new report from Oxfam Cymru has laid out their vision for Wales’ future, calling for a feminist approach to climate and economic policy that places care, equality, and sustainability at the centre of decision-making.

The report, Green, Fair, and Caring: A Feminist Green New Deal for Wales, developed by Dr Alison Parken and Professor Sara MacBride-Stewart of Cardiff University, outlines practical proposals to tackle the interlinked crises of climate change, inequality, and economic injustice.

Commissioned by Oxfam Cymru, the paper sets out a roadmap for a just transition that is rooted in feminist values and Wales’ unique legislative context, including the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act 2015.

‘Deep inequalities’

“We cannot build a fairer, greener Wales without tackling the deep inequalities that shape our economy and society,” said Sarah Rees, Head of Oxfam Cymru.

“This report shows that a shift to a green economy must be feminist – valuing care, breaking down injustice, and ensuring no one is left behind. It’s a clear call to government, civil society, and communities to act now for a fairer future that works for both people and planet.”

Dr Alison Parken, co-author of the report, said: “We need to keep talking about how we are in the midst of an unjust transition. Unless there is significant intervention in the gendering of training and job opportunities, the transition to net zero will entrench existing employment and pay inequalities in Wales’s labour market and workplaces.”

Professor Sara Macbride-Stewart, her fellow author of the report, added: “While the promise of green economies and a just transition is vital, it remains incomplete without confronting the deep-rooted gender and intersectional inequalities embedded in our social care systems and transport networks—especially in rural areas.

“Communities are already leading transformative work on the ground, but they must be recognised and resourced as central players in shaping inclusive, equitable green economic futures. A truly just transition leaves no one behind.”

A caring economy

The report argues that current systems – shaped by patriarchy, neoliberalism, and extractive economics undervalue care and marginalise those most affected by climate change, particularly women, disabled people, and racialised communities.

Calling for a shift to a wellbeing economy that prioritises long-term social and environmental outcomes over short-term profits, its proposals are grounded in four key policy areas:

1. Social Care

Take the profit out of care: Reinforce community benefit models and ethical procurement.

Pay care better: Mandate the Real Living Wage and secure employment contracts.

Centralise ‘Care Security’: Treat care as essential infrastructure, with investment in migrant worker protections and workforce development.

2. Work

Evidence-based policymaking: Conduct intersectional analysis of employment and training outcomes.

Close pay gaps: Extend Welsh Specific Equality Duties to ethnicity and disability.

Coalition building: Revive campaigns with unions and women’s groups to embed equality in Net Zero transitions.

3. Transport

Safe, accessible active travel: Co-design infrastructure with women and marginalised groups.

Integrated policy: Link transport with health, planning, and climate strategies.

Rural equity: Address rural transport needs with disaggregated data and community-led solutions.

4. Energy

Community ownership: Mandate shared ownership and reinvestment in local benefits.

Positive action: Fund women-only training and tackle workplace harassment.

Cultural change: Reform workplace cultures to retain diverse talent in green sectors.

Urgency and Opportunity

The report highlights that without targeted interventions, climate adaptation and economic transitions risk reinforcing existing inequalities. It calls for immediate action to embed gender justice in policymaking and ensure that Wales’s transition to Net Zero is inclusive, equitable, and transformative.

The full report, which includes detailed evidence and stakeholder input, is a key resource for policymakers, campaigners, and organisations working toward a fairer Wales.

The full report is available to download here.