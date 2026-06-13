Oxford Union to host Tommy Robinson for debate despite outcry

The Oxford Union (OU) is scheduled to host far-right activist Tommy Robinson for a debate on Islam despite outcry from faith leaders, local politicians and campaign groups.

The student debate society has advertised a debate on social media titled The West Is Right To Be Suspicious Of Islam to take place on June 17.

Speakers include Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, alongside fellow far-right voice Laurence Fox, opposed by others including former Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It was reported last month that the debate had been delayed after significant outcry about Yaxley-Lennon’s attendance.

The most significant opposition then came from faith leaders including the Bishop of Oxford Steven Croft and founder of the Oxford Foundation Imam Monawar Hussain, who said they were “disturbed and saddened” when he was invited to speak.

Ian McKendrick, vice chairman of Oxford Stand Up To Racism, has accused Yaxley-Lennon of inciting “violent race riots” in Southampton, Belfast and Glasgow over the past two weeks.

Mr McKendrick said: “They are radicalising tragedies to stir up hate and inspire fear.

“We cannot stay silent and watch our country descend into chaos and division. Oxford must present a united front and say no to racism, no to fascism.”

A researcher has highlighted the influence that figures like Yaxley-Lennon and Elon Musk have which helps fuel violent disorder across the UK.

Dr Darja Wischerath, from the University of Bath’s institute of digital security and behaviour (IDSB), was the author of a study which analysed the impact of Yaxley-Lennon’s public Telegram channel on rioting in the summer of 2024.

He told the Press Association: “They never say explicitly, you may now go out and riot, but what they do is kind of dehumanise and delegitimise other groups so that violence against them can become legitimate.”

Oxford East MP Anneliese Dodds has said that Yaxley-Lennon “has no place” in Oxford and accused the union of providing a “loudspeaker” to the far right.

“It is particularly frustrating to see this event still going ahead, despite the union society being well aware of the extent of local concern about it,” said Ms Dodds.

The OU’s social media shows that a motion from a member to direct the president to disinvite Yaxley-Lennon from attending failed last week.

The motion argued that the debate “will serve as a rally for Tommy Robinson” and was not conducive to the “future safety of free speech”.

In a statement in the same post on Instagram, the OU president Arwa Elrayess said that she was “very much looking forward” to the debate, where members would have a chance to “challenge those speakers”.

The OU has been contacted for comment.