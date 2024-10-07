Paddington statue unveiled in Cardiff

Today, fans of all ages took a pew next to Paddington as a statue of the marmalade loving bear was unveiled in Cardiff.

Launched as part of Paddington Visits, a trail of Paddington Bear statues across the UK and Ireland to celebrate the forthcoming release of Paddington in Peru, arriving in cinemas on November 8, Paddington took a seat on a bench in St David’s Centre and was immediately embraced by the local community.

With passersby stopping for selfies, Cardiff is one of 23 locations taking part in Paddington Visits, a trail which will see the special statues appearing in cities, towns, and beauty spots all over the UK and Ireland.

Everyone in Cardiff buzzed with excitement as they gathered to welcome its newest neighbour; a meticulously crafted and painted statue sporting the wise bear’s signature red hat, blue duffle coat, and, naturally, a marmalade sandwich in paw.

Families and children can embark on an adventure to find their local Paddington, with locations ranging from John O’Groats to Land’s End, Westport Co. Mayo to London, and, of course, a very special stop in Newbury, the hometown of Paddington’s creator, Michael Bond.

With Paddington coming to towns, cities and beauty spots, STUDIOCANAL has teamed up with Ordnance Survey to help intrepid explorers discover Paddington in various locations in the UK and Ireland, head on over to Ordnance Survey’s website to learn more.

Carolyn Brownell, Executive Director at FOR Cardiff said: “We are delighted to welcome Paddington to Cardiff and put the Welsh capital on the map as part of Paddington Visits, the nationwide celebration with STUDIOCANAL. The new statue in St John’s Gardens is a wonderful addition to Cardiff’s vibrant offering as we approach the festive season.”

Speaking on the launch of Paddington Visits, a spokesperson from STUDIOCANAL commented: “We are delighted to launch Paddington Visits, a trail which will see everyone’s favourite bear bringing fun, kindness and warmth to communities across the UK. We hope that everyone seeks out their local Paddington, whether that’s dropping by for a chat about your day or to enjoy a marmalade sandwich or two while enjoying the view! Paddington is ready to welcome everyone!”

Paddington Visits launches ahead of the bear’s latest cinematic outing, Paddington in Peru, in UK and Ireland cinemas November 8.

This new adventure will see Paddington return home to the Peruvian jungle to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, now a resident at the Home for Retired Bears.

With The Brown Family and Mrs Bird in tow, a thrilling adventure ensues when a mysterious disappearance plunges them into an unexpected journey from the Amazon rainforest to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Locations taking part in the Paddington Visits trail include:

Ashby de la Zouch – Ashby Spa WI Garden

Birmingham – Medicine Terrace

Bury St Edmunds – arc Shopping Centre

Cardiff – St David’s Centre

Chester – Foregate Street

Westport, County Mayo

Edinburgh St Andrew Square Garden

John O’ Groats – John O’ Groats Sign Post

Lanark – High St

Land’s End – Land’s End Sign Post

Liverpool – Liverpool ONE

London Paddington – Connaught Village

London Westfield – White City, W12

Manchester – Hardman Square

Newbury – Northbrook Street

Newtownards – Conway Square

Penrith – Town Centre

Peterborough – Queensgate Shopping Centre

Reading – Broad Street

Salisbury – Fisherton Street

Southampton – Westquay Shopping Centre

Sunderland – Bridges Shopping Centre

York – Dean’s Park

