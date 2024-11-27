Paedophile from north Wales targeted child on Snapchat

A paedophile from north Wales who targeted young victims on Snapchat has been jailed after raping and sexually assaulting a child.

Ryan Russell, of no fixed abode, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday (November 26th) where he was sentenced to 8 years in prison and a further 3 on licence.

The 25-year-old admitted 14 offences dating back to last summer including two counts of raping a child, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of engaging in sexual activity with a child in the Flintshire area.

Indecent images

The victim, who was 12 when the first offence happened, told police she met Russell through Snapchat.

Russell also admitted inciting a second girl to engage in sexual activity, three counts of making indecent images and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Following his arrest, digital investigations revealed almost 200 indecent images of the most serious category on his phone

Social media

Snapchat data also showed Russell had been in conversation with multiple underage girls on the social media platform.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ben Franklin said: “Although today’s sentence will not take away the harm and distress caused to the victim and her family, I hope it will provide some comfort knowing nobody else can now come to harm.

“I would also like to applaud her for her courage in reporting such serious offences, and for her bravery throughout the investigation.

“I hope this encourages other victims and gives them confidence that North Wales will endeavour to investigate violence against women and girls and bring offenders to justice.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

