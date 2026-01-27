Paedophile head ‘prevented’ investigation into claims against another teacher

Paedophile and former headteacher Neil Foden had sought to “prevent” an investigation into serious allegations against another teacher at his school, according to a union official.

Colin Adkins said he had been sent the minutes of a strategy meeting accidentally and that the contents of those minutes had “shocked” him.

His comments come in a new documentary on S4C, Foden: O Brifathro i Bedoffeil (Foden: From Headteacher to Paedophile).

“There were serious allegations in respect of a teacher being allegedly in a totally inappropriate relationship with four pupils, one going back at least three years,” Mr Adkins said.

“Quite clearly, any sexual relationship between a teacher and a pupil is not only inappropriate, it’s sexual abuse.”

The strategy meeting did not take the appropriate steps, according to Mr Adkins.

“When I honed down into the considerations that were laid at this meeting, I clearly saw that Foden manipulated the process to prevent these allegations being independently investigated,” Mr Adkins added.

The governing body was not aware of the allegations against the teacher.

Bryn Jones is a journalist who investigated the claims.

Mr Jones said there was a separate allegation against a different teacher that he had a “kiss with a school pupil” on a night out, but he denies any wrongdoing.

The investigative journalist discovered that the teacher reached a deal with Neil Foden. The deal was that he would resign, and in return would receive a reference from the headteacher, and that the governors’ investigation into the allegation would come to an end before being completed.

“He didn’t see a future for him at Friars [the school where Foden was headteacher] because Neil Foden, he didn’t think, was going to give him a fair hearing,” Mr Jones said.

“He didn’t want to be there, and so on that basis he decided ‘Right, I want to leave’.

“The main thing coming out was, whether or not he was telling the truth, he had been able to go with a reference, before the disciplinary process had concluded, so without them having properly looked into it.”

North Wales Police continue to investigate allegations of abuse by Foden and have arrested two other men following their 2025 investigation.

