Paedophile jailed for life after sexually abusing two children

Mark Mansfield

A paedophile who sexually abused two children over a sustained period has been jailed for life.

Robert Mattravers, 47, of Russell Road, Runcorn, was sentenced at Mold Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting a series of offences against two children in Connah’s Quay.

The offences included four counts of rape of a child, two counts of sexual assault of a child, five counts of sexual activity with a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and causing a child to watch sexual activity.

Mattravers also admitted making indecent images of children, including Category A images, the most serious classification.

The court heard that the offences came to light after one of the victims disclosed the abuse to a member of staff at school.

Police launched an investigation and a subsequent examination of Mattravers’ mobile phone uncovered indecent images of children.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment and must serve a minimum term of 11 years and eight months before becoming eligible to apply for parole.

Mattravers was also ordered to sign the sex offenders register indefinitely and was handed a lifetime ban on working with children or vulnerable adults.

A restraining order was imposed to protect both victims and their parents.

Detective Constable Victoria Griffiths, of North Wales Police’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit, said: “Robert Mattravers is a danger to children, and I am pleased that today’s sentence reflects the seriousness and depravity of the offences he committed.

“He will remain on licence for the rest of his life and if he is ever freed, he can be recalled to prison at any time.”

Paying tribute to the victims and their families, she added:

“I commend the bravery and dignity of the victims and their families for having the courage to assist with the investigation, and for their resilience throughout.”

She urged anyone who has suffered sexual abuse to come forward and report it to police.

“We will leave no stone unturned when investigating those who seek to do harm to vulnerable members of our society.

“Any victim of sexual abuse is encouraged to come forward with the confidence that they will be heard and supported.”