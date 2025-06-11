Paedophile jailed for raping teenager

A 29-year-old man from Gwynedd has been imprisoned for raping a teenage girl.

Kyle Martin John Parry, formerly of the Caernarfon area, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court on Tuesday, 10 June.

Parry, who had previous convictions for sexually assaulting a five-year-old boy in 2017, was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for the historic offences.

His sentence related to charges of sexual activity with a child, and sexual assault by penetration.

The victim was 15 years-old when the offences occurred in 2015.

‘Brave’

DC Dominique Swift said: “I wish to praise the bravery of the victim in this case for trusting us and talking to us.

“She showed tremendous courage in court today and chose to read her Victim Personal Statement directly to the man who attacked her.

“Please let this be a message to others who may be suffering in silence. We will listen. We will do everything in our power to bring those who inflict sexual harm to justice. We are here to support you.”

Abuse

North Wales Police says it takes all reports of sexual abuse extremely seriously and will investigate fully, no matter how recently or how long ago it happened.

A spokesperson said: “We encourage anyone who has suffered sexual abuse in the past to come forward. We are here to listen and support you.

“Victims of most sexual offences will be granted lifelong anonymity. This means your details will never be released in the media.

“We are committed to safeguarding your privacy and wellbeing, ensuring that every report is fully investigated.”

