Paedophile who ran prostitution racket from luxury apartment is jailed

A Cardiff man who ran a prostitution operation involving young men from his luxury city centre apartment and earned tens of thousands of pounds has been jailed.

Dafydd Evans, of the Hayes Apartments in Cardiff, was sentenced to 45 months in prison after being convicted of controlling prostitution for gain, possessing indecent images of children, and acquiring criminal property. The sentence was handed down at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court.

Evans came to the attention of South Wales Police’s Exploitation Team after a man from Turkey contacted the Modern Slavery Helpline.

The man had met Evans through an online platform designed to connect travellers with accommodation, but became increasingly alarmed by Evans’ behaviour and the nature of their online conversations.

During those exchanges, Evans told the man he ran a massage business in Cardiff city centre and shared images and map details that identified the Hayes Apartments as the base of his operation.

This information proved crucial to the investigation that followed.

Police arrested Evans at his flat on July 3, 2023. Inside, officers found a massage bed set up in the living room, sex paraphernalia including condoms and lubricants, and boys’ underwear.

A card payment machine was also recovered. Several mobile phones were found on the bed and seized for forensic examination.

Analysis of the devices revealed extensive evidence of criminal activity. Messages showed Evans sharing indecent images of children and arranging sexual services involving young men he controlled.

Investigators also found evidence that Evans was willing to travel abroad to meet clients.

Financial records indicated Evans may have made up to £40,000 from the operation. Although initially released on bail with strict conditions, including not allowing anyone into his apartment, Evans breached those conditions.

Absconded

He later absconded but was arrested at a hotel a few days later and remanded in custody.

Following a trial, Evans was found guilty of controlling prostitution for gain, acquiring criminal property, and two counts of possessing Category A and C indecent images of children.

Detective Constable Robyn Allen said Evans had exploited vulnerable people for financial gain and personal gratification. She confirmed that information uncovered during the investigation had been shared with international law enforcement agencies to identify others who may have been involved and to support potential victims.

More than £40,000 has been seized from Evans’ bank accounts, with further action under the Proceeds of Crime Act under way to prevent him benefiting from his crimes.