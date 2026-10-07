Pain relief inhaler trialled for gynaecology procedures

Nation.Cymru staff

A pain relief inhaler commonly used in emergency care is being trialled to help patients undergoing outpatient gynaecology procedures.

Hywel Dda University Health Board says it is the first in Wales to offer Penthrox in gynaecology outpatient services.

The three-month pilot began on Monday 5 October. The fast-acting inhaler allows patients to control their pain relief during treatment.

Helen Frise Jones, a gynaecology oncology clinical nurse specialist at Hywel Dda, said: “Many gynaecological procedures can be uncomfortable and can cause anxiety for patients.

“This pilot aims to make these experiences more comfortable, more manageable, and less stressful by offering effective pain relief during treatment.”

The health board says the inhaler could reduce the need for general anaesthesia in selected cases, allowing some patients to undergo procedures in an outpatient setting.

It believes this could also speed up investigations, including those on the Urgent Suspected Cancer pathway, potentially shortening waiting times by an estimated two to three weeks.

The team will collect patient feedback throughout the trial and assess whether the inhaler improves comfort and helps patients receive treatment sooner.

The findings will inform decisions about its future use within the service.

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