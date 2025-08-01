Pair deny historic child sex offences at former children’s centre

Two men have denied committing dozens of historic child sexual offences at a former children’s centre in Wales.

Angus Riddell, 69, and Robin Griffiths, 65, appeared before Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Friday, charged with 45 offences between them, relating to 16 victims.

The alleged sexual and physical offences took place predominantly at the Coed Glas Assessment Centre, in Abergavenny, between the 1970s and 1990s.

Both men appeared in the dock to deny the charges.

Griffiths appeared wearing a black suit, while Riddell was wearing a blue suit jacket and red trousers.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Record of Cardiff, set a date for trial, which is expected to last three months.

She said: “As you have heard, now that you have pleaded not guilty the trial date has been set.

“You will both be bailed now to your trial date on January 18 2027.”

Bail conditions

A series of bail conditions were added, including not to contact each other or the victims and to alert the police if they are planning on leaving the country.

Riddell, of Cwmbach, Rhondda Cynon Taf, denied 38 offences, including three counts of indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16 and one count of attempted indecent assault on a girl under the age of 16.

He also denied 14 counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, and 20 counts of cruelty to a person under the age of 16, likely to cause them unnecessary suffering or injury.

Griffiths, currently of Bideford, Devon, and formerly Ebbw Vale in Blaenau Gwent, has been charged with six counts of indecent assault on boys under the age of 14 and one attempted indecent assault.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

