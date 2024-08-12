Pair handed life sentences for Colwyn Bay murder

A man and woman have today been jailed for a total of 48 years for murder.

Lauren Harris, 29, of no fixed abode but originally from the Llandudno area, and David Webster, 43, of Lacey Street, Widnes murdered 65-year-old Mark Wilcox at his home in Colwyn Bay on 20 November last year.

Both appeared before Mold Crown Court today, where they were sentenced to life in prison.

Harris must serve a minimum of 25 years and Webster a minimum term of 23 years before they will be eligible to apply for parole.

Senseless

Senior Investigating Officer, Superintendent Sarah-Jayne Williams said: “This was a violent and senseless murder of a much-loved father, husband, son, brother and grandfather, whose life was taken from him in such unnecessary circumstances.

“His family are suffering profoundly due to their loss, and I recognise that no sentence will bring him back to them. However, I hope today’s outcome will bring some sense of peace.

“They have shown immense courage and dignity throughout this complex and lengthy investigation, and my thoughts remain with them today.

“Harris and Webster callously murdered Mark in his own home in a sustained attack, where he should have been safe. They took his belongings, including his car, which Harris subsequently crashed.

“They have prolonged his family’s suffering by refusing to admit their part in killing Mark, whilst showing no remorse for their actions.

“I hope this lengthy sentence gives them both some time to reflect on what they have done.”

Mr Wilcox’s family added: “Mark loved us all and we loved him. We have lost our loving, funny, kind, and sensitive brother, son, husband, uncle, father, grandfather, mentor, and friend.

“Mark was a kind, caring and generous man who made us smile and laugh and whom always had a kind word for everyone he met and knew.

“As a family, we have been left absolutely devastated. Mark’s grandchildren will grow up without their doting and loving grandfather.

“Mark’s death leaves a void that feels irreparable. Things will never be the same again.”

